"Totally went on Joe Rogan" - MrBeast mocks AI ad on YouTube involving him and Elon Musk

In a recent post on X, YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" reacted to an advertisement on YouTube involving a conversation between him and Elon Musk on the Joe Rogan podcast. The voice and lip-syncing involved in the ad seemed to be generated using artificial intelligence.

The advertisement showcases Jimmy promoting his "casino app," with big names like Snoop Dogg, Elon Musk, and Joe Rogan expressing how much money they "invested" in the "game."

MrBeast mockingly stated that he "totally" went on the Joe Rogan podcast and that his voice sounds "robotic" because of technical issues with the mic:

"Me and Elon totally went on Joe Rogan to discuss this gambling app! The robotic voices are just because he dropped the mics on the way to the studio that day."

Fake AI ad targets Elon Musk, MrBeast, and Snoop Dogg

Huge strides have recently been made in artificial Intelligence technology, which has brought ways to spread misinformation or generate fake content. Many counterfeit advertisements involving AI-generated voice samples and lip-synced videos are seemingly emerging.

User @MrSeymourDuck shared one such ad that they saw on YouTube, featuring a myriad of celebrities, including Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, Jimmy, and even Snoop Dogg, all seemingly present together in the Joe Rogan podcast room. They discussed Jimmy's "app," with Joe and Snoop stating that they "earned" money by gambling. In the ad, Jimmy can be seen asking the celebrities in a noticeably robotic voice:

"How much have you earned on my app?"

To this, the AI-morphed version of Joe Rogan responds:

"I've played roulette on your app. I made about eleven thousand on it."

On the other side, a clearly lip-synced video of Snoop Dogg showed him stating:

"Loaded about a hundred and boom! Fifteen thousand on blackjack."

In the video, Elon pointed at a "game," seemingly from within the gambling app. The AI voice of Elon could then be heard stating the following:

"Just look at my game. This is my is my favorite game. If I don't think about rockets or Teslas, I play your casino app."

