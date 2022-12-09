Transformers: Reactivate trailer revealed at The Game Awards 2022

A trailer for Transformers: Reactivate has been revealed at The Game Awards 2022. The title, developed by Splash Damage, is set to be a 1-4 player online game that will feature exciting gameplay packed with high-octane Autobot action.

The trailer showcases humanity's attempts to salvage the remnants of the Autobots. It focuses on the destruction of humanity and the reactivation of the Autobots, which is where the game gets its name from.

What to expect from Transformers: Reactivate

The official Transformers: Reactivate Twitter account also posted a tweet that read:

"The gravest threat to humanity has arrived. And it’s already won. Fight back against the Legion in TRANSFORMERS: REACTIVATE from @SplashDamage ... Sign up for updates: http://PlayTFR.com #TheGameAwards #Transformers #PlayTFR"

According to the website, the game is set to have a closed beta sometime in 2023.

What can be gathered from the limited information in the trailer and the website is that humanity is doomed in Transformers: Reactivate. The only hope for survival is the reactivation of the various Autobots to help get them out of the jam.

The trailer showcases a group of soldiers accessing an Autobot's memory, which flashes back to large-scale battles in a war-torn area. After tinkering with the robot for some time, it seems to have reactivated and stood up.

The Autobot, yellow in color, and possibly Bumblebee, is the perspective through which the viewer can see how big the Autobots are when the camera moves up.

The trailer ends here, letting players know that they will be in for something special in the future.

The Game Awards showcased many other exciting announcements

TRANSFORMERS: REACTIVATE @PlayTFR



Fight back against the Legion in TRANSFORMERS: REACTIVATE from @SplashDamage.



Watch the trailer:



Sign up for updates:



#TheGameAwards #Transformers #PlayTFR The gravest threat to humanity has arrived. And it’s already won.Fight back against the Legion in TRANSFORMERS: REACTIVATE from @SplashDamage.Watch the trailer: youtu.be/edBK2ZpYY_0 Sign up for updates: PlayTFR.com The gravest threat to humanity has arrived. And it’s already won. Fight back against the Legion in TRANSFORMERS: REACTIVATE from @SplashDamage. Watch the trailer: youtu.be/edBK2ZpYY_0 Sign up for updates: PlayTFR.com #TheGameAwards #Transformers #PlayTFR https://t.co/4W5zKWp94z

Many other games were also revealed during The Game Awards 2022. Titles such as Earthblade, Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, Diablo 4, and more were shown off, leading to crazed cheers from fans, both in person and in virtual chat streams.

The hype for these games will undoubtedly continue as their launch date gets closer.

Poll : 0 votes