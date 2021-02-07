Travis Scott skin will return to Fortnite soon, according to recent reports

Fortnite, over the last couple of years, has been responsible for some extravagant crossovers.

Not only did players witness a full Marvel-themed season, but they also experienced Travis Scotts' in-game concert that smashed several viewing records.

Credible Fortnite leaker, Hypex recently revealed that the players could witness Scott's return to the game as a birthday tribute to the rapper, popularly known as 'Travis Scott Day.'

Travis Scott *MIGHT* return on February 10 because that's considered the Travis Scott Day in some places! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 5, 2021

If reports are to believed, Scott could be on Fortnite island as early as February 10.

Travis Scott returning to Fortnite soon

Scotts' Astronomical event broke several records with over 12 million people logging in to catch a glimpse of the American rapper. On the flip side, it also set a benchmark for future digital concerts.

The rapper's skin has become a hot selling item in the shop. However, the skin was taken off the shelves leaving thousands of Fortnite players disappointed.

Players have been waiting for the skin's return, which is expected to be sooner than later. However, it is important to note that all this is mere conjecture pending official confirmation.

On another note, Travis Scott Day is different from Astroworld Day that is celebrated on November 18. The latter is named after the rapper's 2018 record.

The skin will generate a lot of anticipation in the community as it did the last time. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if the skin disappears when season 5 ends or transitions into the culmination of Chapter 2, Season 6.