Tundra Esports part ways with Dota 2 coach Aui_2000 

The Dota 2 post-TI roster shuffle saw the TI11 champions, Tundra Esports, start afresh by releasing their TI-winning players. Recently, the esports organization bid farewell to their TI5-winning coach, Kurtis "Aui_2000" Ling, as part of the roster shuffle.

With just Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen remaining as the only active player, fans are expecting a new squad built around the two-time Aegis winner. Aui's departure came as a surprise to many, as he is still one of the top coaches in the professional scene. Scroll ahead to learn more about Aui_2000's farewell saga with Tundra Esports.

Tundra Esports announces Aui_2000's departure from Dota 2 roster on X account

The X post included a small commentary by Aui_2000 on his coaching experience at Tundra Esports, which wrapped up with the following statement:

"Overall, these two years have, probably been some of the best memories that I've been able to make in my life, and I'm really grateful for that."

History behind Aui_2000's exit from Tundra Esports

Tundra's dominance in The International 2022 saw them defeat the likes of OG and Team Secret. Moreover, Tundra outdrafted other teams and made the best use of the infamous Zoo meta to become the champions.

Aui_2000 was the mastermind behind Tundra's radical change and orchestrated important gameplay changes for the team, which, in turn, helped them clinch the Holy Grail in Dota 2.

After a very successful TI run, Tundra's soft support, Martin 'Saksa' Sazdov, announced his break from competitive gaming due to health concerns. In response, the team added Topson to their ranks ahead of The International 2023.

The new pre-TI Tundra Esports roster was one of the strong favorites in the tournament. Their TI12 campaign started off in a dominant fashion as Tundra went on to top Group D and avoid group stage elimination.

In the deciding Bo3 matchups, the European super giants were pitted against nouns, a Tier 2 team from NA. Everyone expected Tundra to just walk into the Upper Bracket, but fate had a different idea as the TI11 champions and their new midlane talisman lost 2-0 against nouns.

As a result, they dropped to the Lower Bracket Round 1 and locked horns with Entity. Again, much to everyone's shock, Tundra were clean-swept and got knocked out of the tournament.

The team's inability to adapt to the new meta is one of the main reasons for their early exit from TI12. Leon "Nine" Kirilin was the first player to leave Tundra Esports after the disastrous TI run. He was soon followed by Oliver "Skiter" Lepko, Wu "Sneyking" Jingjun, and Neta "33" Shapira.

As the final person to leave the TI11 winning team, Aui_2000's future in the Dota 2 competitive scene is unknown as of now.

