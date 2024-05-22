Twitch adds blur thumbnail feature to censor adult content

Twitch has announced new features that allow users to hide and censor specific content on the streaming platform. The Content Display Preferences settings include the ability to blur thumbnails that have adult themes and avoid certain labels altogether. These features can be accessed by going to the 'Content Preferences' tab under Profile Settings.

The Amazon-owned company claims the additional layers of content segregation will make the website more friendly to a wider audience. The post on X, where the platform announced the features, read:

"We want Twitch to be a welcoming place for everyone and recognize that content enjoyed by some may not be a good fit for others. Today, we’re rolling out two new content filtering and blurring tools that give you more control over your viewing experience."

New Content Display Preferences on Twitch released to filter unwanted streams and clips

The debate over what type of content should be deemed appropriate for websites such as Twitch, Kick, and YouTube has been going on for a long time. Since the inception of livestreaming, creators have had to adhere to arbitrary guidelines made by their respective platforms.

While most agree that content should be moderated on websites that people of all ages widely access, contentions arise on which topics require censorship and which do not.

Controversial content types include gambling, adult-themed streams, and others. In a bid to categorize them, Twitch released the CCL (Content Classification Labels) in June 2023. Each stream falls under one of these labels.

The new Hide Content with the CCL feature (under the Content Display Preference tab in the account settings) allows users to filter the content they want to see. As of right now, users can hide any content marked with these CCLs:

Sexual Themes

Drugs, Intoxication, or Excessive Tobacco Use

Gambling

Violent and Graphic depictions

Significant Profanity or Vulgarity

Mature-Rated Games

Nudity and active NSFW content is currently banned on the purple platform, but the guidelines still require streamers to categorize their content as such for certain situations.

The inclusion of adult themes on the platform had caused quite a bit of backlash, and the new Blur Thumbnail feature is expected to address this issue.

The guidelines regarding NSFW content on Twitch have seen major changes in the last few months. However, the new tool will allow users to essentially blur any content tagged with the 'Sexual Theme' CCL.

