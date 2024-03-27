"Twitch should ban these people": Asmongold talks about new guidelines on showcasing "intimate body parts" on stream

On March 27, 2024, Twitch announced that they would be banning content that has prolonged focus on "intimate body parts," and Zack "Asmongold" has given his two cents on the issue. The popular streamer had been talking about sexual content on the platform for a long time and naturally had something to say about the new guidelines.

According to the new Twitch policy, streamers are not allowed to make content that is focused on body parts such as buttocks, groin, or breasts for "a prolonged period," even if they are fully clothed. The rules do not mention an exact period.

Expressing doubt about the new guidelines, Asmongold stated that those violating the rules by using provocative camera angles should get banned:

"This is really what happens, I don't think this will, I mean it will do something, right? Like for example, for quite a while there are these cameras, right? I think what Twitch should do is ban these people. I do, I think they should just ban them. Because it is obvious what they are doing."

"It will never stop": Asmongold thinks Twitch is not going far enough with their sexual content policy

Last year, Twitch faced a lot of backlash after making changes to their content policy, which made them reconsider allowing certain things like artistic nudity. Many streamers, including Asmongold, had weighed in on the issue then, but even after the new rules were rolled back, some content creators have kept doing things that ruffled some feathers.

Over the last few weeks, a new meta had appeared on the platform where certain streamers would use specialized camera angles that prominently feature body parts, such as buttocks. It seems the company made changes to the guidelines based on this trend.

Asmongold stated that those who flout this policy should be definitively warned to not pursue such content in the future. He also called out the platform for not acknowledging the problem head-on:

"I think this is what Twitch should do. They should come out and they should just say, 'We see what you are doing. If you keep doing it, we will ban you.' Because this will never stop. Think about it like this, how can you solve a problem if you can't say what the problem is?"

The new guidelines will go into effect on March 29, 2024, Friday.