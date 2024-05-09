Twitch bans Valorant streamer DoctorFreeze over false accusations of cheating

A Twitch streamer who goes by the name of DoctorFreeze has been on the wrong end of the Amazon-owned streaming service, in his May 8, 2024, stream. Brought to social media’s attention by the streamer himself and Jake Lucky, the content creator was falsely accused of cheating in a multiplayer game, and his account was banned.

A content creator on both Twitch and YouTube, DoctorFreeze is well-known for his high-rank speedruns in the online shooter. Unfortunately, Twitch has not responded to the content creator at this time, and he remains banned on the platform.

Expand Tweet

Popular Valorant content creator and Twitch streamer DoctorFreeze banned

Expand Tweet

The story of this Twitch streamer went viral after Jake Lucky posted about the ban on X.com on May 8, 2024. In one of the matches DoctorFreeze played, he went 27/10/12 in Valorant during his stream. In the clip the content creator shared to his X.com account that evening, he was playing online when he realized something was amiss, asking his friends on comms if something was wrong:

“Can you hear me? Is Twitch gone down?”

In the next part of the clip, DoctorFreeze realized he’d been banned on the platform, mid-stream. There was no evidence of cheating on his screen, and it’s not unusual for this particular content creator to perform well in Valorant. Most of his YouTube videos are focused on the game. He revealed the ban and the reason in the clip:

“I got banned! For cheating in a multiplayer game. (You’re jokin’!) No, I’m not!”

The content creator in question even showed the email, in both a post on X.com, and in the above clip. He was temporarily banned for “cheating in a multiplayer game” because he did incredibly well in one particular match.

Unfortunately, there’s currently no clue how long the streamer will be banned, but the content creator insists that there was no wrongdoing. Interestingly enough, in that same lobby, another player went 21/12, which is nearly as impressive as 27/10.

While it might seem suspicious for someone to dominate so hard as Omen in Valorant, a great deal of DoctorFreeze’s YouTube channel is devoted to his Omen gameplay, and the description is even “I’m that omen guy”.

Fans of DoctorFreeze will likely have to wait a few days to see the content creator come back unless Twitch’s admin team realizes they have falsely banned the streamer for allegedly cheating in a game of Valorant.