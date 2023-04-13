Twitch CEO shares plans for future of creator discoverability, cites EsfandTV's content as example

During a recent appearance on Kahlief "SpawnOnMe's" podcast (April 13), Twitch CEO Dan Clancy discussed the topic of discoverability on the platform. Interestingly, he cited the example of Tim "EsfandTV" from OTK to demonstrate how connectivity can aid streamers in their growth.

According to Clancy, he had witnessed EsfandTV's Sidecast Thursday Night Football where he noticed that other streamers would join in, resulting in a larger group. Clancy pointed out that this was a great example of how creators can leverage collaborations to increase their discoverability on the platform.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy explains the utility of collaborations

During the recent podcast, the Twitch CEO disclosed that he had previously cited EsfandTV as an example of the power of collaborations at the Twitch Party held in San Diego last year and stated:

"EsfandTV was sidecasting the Thursday Night Football and everyone was hanging out on the couch, and streamers would come in and hang with them, and walk away and other ones would hang with him and then you get a big group, and then you get different group, and then they'd walk away."

(Timestamp: 00:57:29)

He explained:

"So if you're hanging out streaming, somebody you know could come and knock on the door and come and hang with you for a little while and another streamer can see that you two are hanging out and say, 'Let me jump in and hang with them.' It's kind of what happens in a dorm room, commons room..."

Dan stated that although there's still room for improvement, the idea of creators collaborating to boost their own growth has significant potential within the platform.

Fans react to the podcast

Members of the r/LivestreamFail subreddit shared their thoughts on the Twitch CEO's ideas, with some noting that OTK has been utilizing this concept of collaborations for quite some time now. They cited Squeex as a recent example of a streamer who has been collaborating with OTK. Here are some of the top comments:

Fans point out how OTK has implemented this idea to great results (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Other users on the subreddit commented that YouTube tends to prioritize promoting videos that are already performing well rather than promoting creators solely based on their name:

Fans compare YouTube's algorithm to Twitch (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

For those unaware, Emmett Shear, the long-time CEO and co-founder of Twitch, recently stepped down from his position. In March 2023, Tom Clancy, who was previously the company's president, took on the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes