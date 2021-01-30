Twitch founding member declares platform is making "poor user experience" mandatory

The Rise of Twitch

Twitch an American video live streaming service, introduced in June 2011. The popularity of the platform has soared over the years.

You did it, Chat!



Thanks to you, we reached a record 1 trillion Minutes Watched in 2020.



Tag a creator who kept you coming back to watch. pic.twitter.com/Wp8qnN03Qd — Twitch (@Twitch) January 30, 2021

As of February 2020, the platform had 3 million broadcasters monthly and 15 million daily active users. The platform can only go up from here. With the pandemic still on and people spending more time online, the future of streaming is safe and secure.

The Purple Screen of Death

Recently, one of the founding members of Twitch, Ben Goldhaber, took to twitter to express his unhappiness with the platform's recent developments.

About 2 months ago, Twitch began implementing what is being dubbed the 'Purple Screen of Death' (PSoD).



The PSoD is a mandatory, non-skippable 30 second interruption that is placed in ALL embeds making for a poor user experience. pic.twitter.com/Myv1ch0JJF — Ben Goldhaber (@FishStix) January 29, 2021

According to Ben, the 'Purple Screen of Death' is a mandatory, non-skippable 30-second interruption. It's placed in all embeds, which makes for a poor user experience.

The #TwitchPSoD needs to be re-evaluated or outright removed. I have discovered several streamers through multi-streams on other sites, like @ajondc (a wonderful artist) when he did a multistream with @RetroMapleArt . If it weren't for embeds, I wouldn't be here for ajon's growth — Acacia (@EdgyGamerGal) January 30, 2021

It was first noticed roughly two months ago, when Twitch began implementing this across it's platform.

the stupid twitch purple screen is finally blocked yet again. my user experience is now again redeemed. — awert (@_awert) January 1, 2021

The 'PSoD' was typically shown to users who were watching a Twitch stream not directly from Twitch.tv. While this would be a mere inconvenience to some viewers, for others, it could mean missing major developments inside the stream.

The #TwitchPSoD would be disruptive if it only showed up for the first 30 seconds. But it pops up every 15 minutes... and can override a big team fight or hype moment.



This *completely* ruins the experience and makes embeds a vastly inferior way to engage with streams. 😦 — Ben Goldhaber (@FishStix) January 29, 2021

Ben Goldhaber quoted;

"Many of you may have seen this screen months ago as an anti-adblock message. However, it has evolved far beyond an anti-adblock measure - the PSoD impacts *all* Twitch embeds, everywhere, regardless of where you are viewing them and regardless if you use adblock."

But wait, it gets even worse. Keep reading.

Between the #TwitchPSoD and this, it clear that Twitch is doing what they can to hamstring their own embed product.



But streamers, viewers, and Twitch DO benefit from embed. — Ben Goldhaber (@FishStix) January 29, 2021

How does the community feel about it?

It's no surprise that the community is visibly upset as well. It seems as if the 'PSoD' and new embeds feature is not appreciated at all.

This feature—the result of creative and hard work—for the previous GDQ, was disrupted greatly by the #TwitchPSoD.



The crowd feature was a way to help people who are shut-in by COVID to be part of the closest thing to an in-person crowd.



Twitch needs to reverse course on embeds. https://t.co/d37FybqI4N — Ryan Markel (@ryanmarkel) January 30, 2021

Ben also stated,

"As of a few days ago, Twitch has made embeds even worse with yet another barrier, a disruptive message telling users to "Get the full experience" on Twitch. At least you can close this message, but it's another annoyance that negatively impacts the user experience."

Developers voiced their unhappiness on Twitch's developer's forum, hoping to get some answers and solutions to this problem.

Developers are not happy... just take a look at the comments on Twitch's developer forum: https://t.co/7rb2fFNR51



These developers have spent dozens, hundreds, thousands of hours building cool products and facilitating vibrant communities around Twitch streams. — Ben Goldhaber (@FishStix) January 29, 2021

Sadly though, the developer's outcry was met with less than enthusiastic replies from Twitch's staff.

Some people however, defended this move and agreed that Twitch had to find a way to commercialize it's content in order to future-proof the platform.

I do understand the need to drive revenue, but there is absolutely no reason Twitch couldn't implement at least programmatic ads on embeds, if not the majority of direct-sold ads.



If YouTube can do it, so can Twitch. — Ben Goldhaber (@FishStix) January 29, 2021

With that said Ben, it surely sucks as it impacts what you built. Hopefully there is solutions. — Hellspawn (@Hellspawnlord) January 29, 2021

One user even snapped back at Ben and commented,

"Who says they won't? You above all people know why this happened and you knew it will eventually happen. I am sure the feedback over time will lead to exactly what you say now and request to change. Twitch behaves now like publishers - took a while, but that's that."

Who says they won't? You above all people know why this happened and you knew it will eventually happen. I am sure the feedback over time will lead to exactly what you say now and request to change. Twitch behaves now like publishers - took a while, but that's that. — Sebastian Läger (@Heflamoke) January 29, 2021

For now, all users and developers can do is accept things the way they are and carry on.

Here's what a few more Twitch users are saying about The Purple Screen of Death:

Full screen ads ruin Twitch. It’s fine when you are just joining a stream, but mid stream you miss moments. Why not have banner ads or smaller Picture in Picture ads. It’s just too distributive with live content. — Tyler Peck (@TylerPk) January 30, 2021

I'm subbed to multiple Twitch channels, I already have Amazon Prime, so why am I still being forced to watch ads I have already seen 20 times and still don't care about?



It's downright infuriating. — Bouwer (@Bouwer2100) January 30, 2021

I've already stopped watching Twitch. Not out of protest, I literally can't stand to be interrupted by the PSoD with what seems like every few minutes. I'm not even giving out my free Prime sub. I just don't see a point in going to the site anymore. — The Boss (@BossGalka) January 30, 2021

Hopefully, as time goes by, Twitch will better optimize these features and perhaps even permanently remove the "PSoD" issue that many are facing.