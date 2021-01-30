Twitch founding member declares platform is making "poor user experience" mandatory

The Rise of Twitch
Twitch an American video live streaming service, introduced in June 2011. The popularity of the platform has soared over the years.
As of February 2020, the platform had 3 million broadcasters monthly and 15 million daily active users. The platform can only go up from here. With the pandemic still on and people spending more time online, the future of streaming is safe and secure.
The Purple Screen of Death
Recently, one of the founding members of Twitch, Ben Goldhaber, took to twitter to express his unhappiness with the platform's recent developments.
According to Ben, the 'Purple Screen of Death' is a mandatory, non-skippable 30-second interruption. It's placed in all embeds, which makes for a poor user experience.
It was first noticed roughly two months ago, when Twitch began implementing this across it's platform.
The 'PSoD' was typically shown to users who were watching a Twitch stream not directly from Twitch.tv. While this would be a mere inconvenience to some viewers, for others, it could mean missing major developments inside the stream.
Ben Goldhaber quoted;
"Many of you may have seen this screen months ago as an anti-adblock message. However, it has evolved far beyond an anti-adblock measure - the PSoD impacts *all* Twitch embeds, everywhere, regardless of where you are viewing them and regardless if you use adblock."
But wait, it gets even worse. Keep reading.
How does the community feel about it?
It's no surprise that the community is visibly upset as well. It seems as if the 'PSoD' and new embeds feature is not appreciated at all.
Ben also stated,
"As of a few days ago, Twitch has made embeds even worse with yet another barrier, a disruptive message telling users to "Get the full experience" on Twitch. At least you can close this message, but it's another annoyance that negatively impacts the user experience."
Developers voiced their unhappiness on Twitch's developer's forum, hoping to get some answers and solutions to this problem.
Sadly though, the developer's outcry was met with less than enthusiastic replies from Twitch's staff.
Some people however, defended this move and agreed that Twitch had to find a way to commercialize it's content in order to future-proof the platform.
One user even snapped back at Ben and commented,
"Who says they won't? You above all people know why this happened and you knew it will eventually happen. I am sure the feedback over time will lead to exactly what you say now and request to change. Twitch behaves now like publishers - took a while, but that's that."
For now, all users and developers can do is accept things the way they are and carry on.
Here's what a few more Twitch users are saying about The Purple Screen of Death:
Hopefully, as time goes by, Twitch will better optimize these features and perhaps even permanently remove the "PSoD" issue that many are facing.Published 30 Jan 2021, 23:25 IST