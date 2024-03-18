Twitch and Kick streamer Nadia claims she got assaulted for "recording a family fight," showcases the video

On March 17, 2024, Twitch and Kick streamer Nadia took to X to claim that she got assaulted. The content creator detailed an incident that occurred after she visited an arcade while livestreaming. According to her, she was assaulted for "recording a family fight." Nadia added that one of the individuals was arrested. The person who allegedly assaulted her fled the scene.

The Call of Duty Warzone streamer tweeted:

"Went to an arcade last night while streaming and got assaulted for recording a family fight in front of a child. One of them is in jail while the guy who assaulted me fled the scene."

"There are kids there, too. That's so sad" - Twitch and Kick streamer Nadia showcases a video after claiming that she got assaulted for "recording a family fight"

In the same social media post, Nadia shared a 56-second clip from her IRL Kick stream titled Date Night. The video shows a commotion with people involved in a physical altercation. Commenting on the situation, the streamer said:

"No, there are kids there, too. That's so sad. I actually feel bad for the kids."

At that moment, an individual wearing a cap approached Nadia and told her to stop recording. They exclaimed:

"Yo! Stop recording! What the f**k is wrong with you?! Do you know who the f**k I am?"

As the 23-year-old responded by saying that she was recording the incident "for evidence," the individual then allegedly assaulted her by attempting to knock her phone out of her hand, and the video faded to black for a few seconds.

They were heard saying:

"Do you know who the f**k we are?!"

Later in the broadcast, Nadia asserted that she planned to press charges against the individual, claiming that her phone was damaged during the altercation:

"No, no, I'm pressing charges. I'm pressing charges. I'm pressing charges against both of them. I'm really pressing charges. I'm waiting for the cops to come here. I'm pressing charges against both of them. I got them both recorded. The f**k? I'm pressing charges. And you know, they just cracked my phone, actually back here. They cracked my phone. My camera's cracked at the back."

Timestamp: 02:57:40

Nadia is a well-known Twitch and Kick streamer, best known for playing Call of Duty Warzone and hosting Just Chatting and IRL streams. At the time of writing, she boasted 1,165,000 followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

Nadia is also considered by many to be a contentious figure, having made headlines for allegedly cheating in Call of Duty Warzone and allegedly doxing a viewer.