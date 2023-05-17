Twitch partner and Argentine football star Sergio Aguero gets banned from the streaming platform

Football star and CEO of KRU Esports Sergio Aguero recently had his Twitch channel suspended. The popular soccer star goes by the moniker "SLAKUN10" on the Amazon-owned platform and has maintained a steady presence on that website since starting his account back in 2020. The news was first reported on Twitter by the automated bot StreamerBans, which also notes that this is his first suspension.

This development has caused quite the furor, with many wondering why the ban hammer has struck Sergio. Keeping with its policy of staying silent on suspensions, no official statement has been made by Twitch. The footballer is yet to comment as well.

Why was Sergio Aguero banned from Twitch? Reasons explored

The former Argentine striker entered the world of esports back in 2020 after founding KRU ESports, which has already made a splash on the competitive scene with their Valorant team. Around the same time, he himself started streaming on Amazon's platform.

As for the reason for his recent ban, no official information has been released. But, attempting to visit his Twitch channel SLAKUN10 does shed some light as to how and why he got suspended. It appears that rather than a generic TOS violation, it was a copyright strike because this is the message displayed on the website:

"Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder."

It appears that the former Manchester City player was watching tonight's UEFA Champions League final and may have shown parts of it on stream which is a big nono as it violates copyright rules. Regardless, here are some of the Twitter reactions to Aguero's ban with many referring to Manchester City's triumphant victory over Real Madrid:

Since starting in 2020, he has amassed quite a few followers and at the time of the ban boasted more than 4.7 million followers on the platform. As per Twitch Tracker, Aguero has maintained quite a high viewership over the years and last week had an average concurrent viewership of about 6K.

