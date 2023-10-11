Twitch streamer breaks down in tears after getting fired from his job following BDO guild members' alleged complaints about his content

An emerging Twitch streamer, known as Blue_Squadron, found himself in tears after revealing that a former acquaintance and fellow Black Desert Online (BDO) player, with whom he had a falling out, reported his Twitch content to the school where he worked as a teacher. This unfortunate turn of events resulted in him getting fired from the school.

A few days ago, he posted a Discord message to provide further context, where he detailed the ongoing situation and revealed his involvement in a complaint made against him to his school:

BDO player explains his situation prior to losing his job (Image via Reddit)

Today (October 11), the Twitch streamer took to his stream to say:

"I'm okay to say it now. My dad was department chair at the school that I taught at and honestly, the hardest part of the day was like, you know you go up to your dad, you're like, 'I'm sorry. I'm sorry.' It was inevitably going to happen but you don't want that reflecting poorly on him and you just want your parents to be proud of you."

"I loved all of the students that I taught" - Twitch streamer writes emotional message after losing his job

Blue_Squadron, the Twitch streamer, made a post on the r/LivestreamFail thread to offer an elaborate account of the unfolding events. He explained that his content was typically intended for mature audiences, and the games he played occasionally objectified women. This was the reason he had kept his online career hidden from his school for an extended period. He wrote:

"I will say that all of my content is branded as 18+ as a way of trying to deter students from watching, but lets be real they just click right past it. Also understand that there is a sense of professionalism and respect that is required in the classroom to be a teacher. When students are able to see you cussing beligerently at degenerates online that sense of professionalism is gone and so is the respect."

However, following a vengeful complaint made against him to the school, he found himself unable to continue teaching there. This was due to the fact that his students were watching his streams, and there was the possibility of their parents lodging complaints, as he occasionally used strong language in his content.

He stated:

"I never let my online, gaming live affect my professional career. Once the two worlds collided, however, it was doomed. Parents will just complain too much and then I would be trying to censor EVERYTHING to a G rated level which simply is not possible in the gaming space."

Even though he was let go from his teaching position, the streamer expressed that he harbored nothing but love and affection for his colleagues and students:

"I want to make it clear that I love the school that I worked for, I loved all of the students that I taught and had the good pleasure of meeting."

What did the fans say?

The post generated a slew of comments from the r/LSF community, with many sympathizing with the Twitch streamer. Here are some notable comments:

Presently, the Twitch streamer has just over 11.3K followers on his Twitch page. With him being unable to continue as a teacher, he will now look to focus entirely on his content creation.