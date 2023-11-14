Twitch streamer and his community helped a viewer win €1,000,000 in a treasure hunt on a German TV show

A viewer of Twitch streamer Kevin "Papaplatte" recently won €1,000,000 by completing a treasure hunt on German TV with the help of the content creator and his community. The treasure hunt was organized by popular television personalities Joko and Klaas in association with DKMS, a non-profit bone marrow and stem cell donor based in Germany.

Kevin and his chat had been following the competition in their last few livestreams and had apparently solved many of the riddles posted by the hosts. This ultimately led to one of the viewers showing up at the final location, where he won a million euros by cracking the last piece of the puzzle.

The winner also talked about Papaplatte and his chat and their contributions to solving some of the riddles. Here's the viral clip of the Twitch streamer reacting to the fan winning $1,000,000 on Joko and Klaas.

German Twitch streamer Papaplatte helps viewer win one million euros on a German TV show

The Joko and Klaas duo is quite renowned in the German television industry, and numerous people in the nation followed along with the competition organized by them. For the last couple of days, the hosts have been sharing clues and riddles, which, upon deciphered, would lead to a briefcase containing a million euros.

Twitch streamer Papaplatte has been solving the riddles with his community for the last couple of days, garnering a lot of attention. It seems he did not expect one of his fans to ultimately win the grand prize and was elated to see the winner say his name when interviewed on the show.

Naturally, the clip has garnered a lot of attention both in the streaming circle and the outside world. At the time of writing, it has over 60k views on Twitch itself. It has also garnered a lot of views in the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where regular viewers of the Twitch streamer Papaplatte explained the situation to a wider audience.

Here are some of the posts accompanying the clip, with many viewers expressing their surprise at the news and praising the content creator.

The treasure hunt was organized with the efforts of DKSM to raise awareness about blood cancer and encourage people to donate bone marrow and stem cells. It appears more than 30K people have signed up after the program garnered a lot of media attention in the country.