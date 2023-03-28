Twitch streamer exclaims in frustration after cat accidentally ends Hitman speedrun

Twitch streamer Miranda "Stormfall33" recently encountered a frustrating yet comical situation during one of her Hitman speed runs. As she was concentrating and making progress on the mission, her cat Momo walked across her keyboard and accidentally exited the game, abruptly ending her streak. Miranda's reaction was a mix of frustration and amusement as she tried to compose herself and continue with the stream.

The incident provided a moment of levity for her viewers and a reminder that even the most skilled gamers can fall prey to unexpected interruptions.

Twitch Streamer's feline ends Hitman speed run, streaming community reacts

Twitch streamer Stormfall33 was immersed in the mission of Hitman Freelancer, a free update that was released on January 26, 2023, to the game Hitman: World of Assassination.

However, her concentration was interrupted when her cat, Momo, walked across her keyboard, causing her to accidentally exit the game. She stated:

"Momo! Get out! Momo shut up! He literally just stepped on my escape key and hit enter. he closed my goddamn game! He exited the mission!"

(Timestamp: 02:23:29)

She groaned:

"How? Momo, how did you do that? Momo, why? Why? I can't f**king believe it. This f**king cat. This is why I yell at him all the time."

The Twitch streamer had to redo her mission. She was also placed at the beginning of the entire run, which meant she had to repeat all previous missions.

Here's what the internet said

The comical clip of the streamer being interrupted by her cat during a Hitman speed run went viral on r/LivestreamFail. Members found it amusing and related to the experience of being cat owners:

Redditors use their playful gaming lingo

Another user pointed out that getting mad at the cat would be futile since he was barely aware of his actions:

This user urges the Twitch streamer to move on

Cat owners also recounted their own experiences with their feline companions. One user mentioned how their cat chewed on their computer wires:

Cat owners recount their experiences

The Hitman Freelancer DLC has been successful among players with its new features. Hitman 3 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

