In January this year, Twitch streamer and YouTuber Zavian Jones, better known by his online alias WaterHimself and King H20, was arrested and charged with human trafficking. On January 22, 2024, Indiana's law enforcement picked up the 23-year-old from his home in the town of Ossian after a Kentucky warrant was put out against him.

Per local news sources, WaterHimself has been accused of human trafficking and exploiting minors sexually. According to the latest reports dated March 15, 2024, the Christian County grand jury has indicted the streamer on multiple counts of human trafficking and abuse of minors, including a 16-year-old and four other children with ages as low as 12.

Former Twitch Partner and streamer WaterHimself charged with human trafficking of minors

On January 22, 2024, Indiana State Police detained WaterHimself from his home in Ossian courtesy of an out-of-state warrant. The charges brought against him included evidence collected through various inter-state law enforcement authorities. They were presented to a grand jury after the content creator was taken to Wells County Jail to wait for extradition to Kentucky.

His Twitch channel, where he has been known to roleplay in GTA RP servers as children, was banned on February 2, 2024, per the StreamerBans bot on X. The channel was partnered before the ban and had over 48K followers.

The Amazon-owned platform has removed all of the content related to the streamer, with a prompt stating a violation of TOS and community guidelines appearing when one tries to access it.

The Twitch streamer’s last post on X dates back to January 21, 2024, just a day before he was arrested on human trafficking charges.

Per Kentucky laws, human trafficking of minors is considered a Class B felony in the state and carries a prison sentence of anywhere between 10-20 years.