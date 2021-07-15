Twitch streamer and influencer Neekolul trolled on Twitter for promoting an Android phone with an "iPhone"

Time and time again, there have been issues regarding influencers and Twitch streamers to promote and hype up a product. The most recent example can be the whole cryptocurrency scam, of which the influencers and streamers from the FaZe Clan played a major part.

Amidst the whole "pump and dump" scheme and controversy going on, another Twitch streamer has come under the limelight with her promotion of an Android phone. It may not be on the same level as that of the FaZe crypto scam, but Twitch streamer Neekolul has become the target of trolls for her recent promotion.

Neekolul is a popular streamer, and this is not the first time she has gotten stuck on the wrong side of fame. Previously, she received a temporary ban from Twitch over wrongful copyright allegations.

Also read: "I really appreciate that he still cares": Valkyrae on Twitch streamer Sykkuno and the Amigops group

Twitch streamer Neekolul gets ridiculed for tweeting "Team Android :D"... from an iPhone

However, the recent ordeal is over the fact that Neekolul had been pushing a new Android phone from the house of OnePlus, while she uses an iPhone herself. Although this might seem quite trivial, she must not be the only influencer who does not use the products they push.

Pushing a OnePlus but posting on iPhone just yesterday. This is why advertising with influencers is lame. They don't use your product. https://t.co/WiljFl8vd2 — Gaming Chad (@GamingSinceNES) July 14, 2021

Also read: Creepy stranger repeatedly forces Twitch streamer to get into his car on livestream

However, the kicker is that she apparently seemed impervious to the irony at first. The Twitter attack landed on her after promoting the collaboration between 100 Thieves, one of the biggest Esports organizations, and Gucci.

This is an amazing milestone for gaming breaking into mainstream media let’s gooo @100Thieves x @gucci 💚❤️🤍 Italy taking Ws all week 🇮🇹 https://t.co/QlC6AnBcmh — neekolul 🇲🇽 (@neekolul) July 12, 2021

While this may not be as harmful as the cryptocurrency pump and dump scheme, and the allegations are relatively juvenile, it is true nonetheless.

These trolls may have more to do with the irony than an actual concern that these promotions may affect impressionable fans and encourage them towards wanton purchases. However, in a turn of events, this user got blocked from Neekolul's social media.

Continues to get worse. 🤦‍♂️

Couldn't handle getting exposed. pic.twitter.com/YpZhzH7sfn — Gaming Chad (@GamingSinceNES) July 15, 2021

After all, it is basically part of the job of influencers to promote various products and partake in collaborations. At best, this entire situation gave rise to one or two good memes.

Edited by Srijan Sen