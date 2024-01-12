Twitch streamer Yoo "Jinnytty" got very emotional during a recent broadcast after she opened a package from a fan who had passed away from cancer. The fan, whose username was dustbuster, sent the content creator a couple of rare Carpenters records. Apparently, dustbuster was a great fan of the South Korean personality and loved that she had sung one of the musical duo's songs in a livestream.

Jinnytty was doing a PO Box livestream, opening various parcels sent by her fans, when she came across the box set containing two signed Carpenters records. The letter provided by dustbuster confirmed that one of the records was an unreleased one.

It touched the content creator's heart that the fan, who passed away after a battle with cancer, would go to such lengths to gift her such an impossibly thoughtful gift.

"RIP dustbuster": Viewers react as fan sends Twitch streamer Jinnytty a touching present

Twitch user dusterbuster was a massive fan of Jinnytty. Before passing away from cancer, he had recorded a video and sent it to the content creator along with the two Carpenters records as a last thank you for helping him get through his battle with the deadly condition.

A clip of Jinnytty's emotional reaction to the video and accompanying package has gone viral on social media. Viewers are taking to social media to pay their respects to the deceased fan.

Comment byu/No-Paleontologist647 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Many have elaborated on what the fan wrote in the letter addressed to Jinnytty, with a Reddit commentator transcribing parts of the video. A part of the message reads:

"A real quick backstory—during Waddlethon, specifically, you began singing some songs and I became very aware of this. Some stood out, and one of them started to really melt my heart, and that was Top Of The World by The Carpenters."

Timestamp 6:40:10

Here's a particularly poignant part of the letter where dusterbuster describes how Jinnytty's Twitch livestreams helped him cope with his condition:

"Jinny, you have made my life bearable. I've been trapped, and you've allowed be to do the traveling that I used to do that I couldn't do. Thank you from the bottom on my heart. You've meant a lot to me, and if I could do a whole lot more...but I thought, well, this is what I can do."

Here are some of the messages about the fan on Reddit:

Comment byu/No-Paleontologist647 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/No-Paleontologist647 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/No-Paleontologist647 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/No-Paleontologist647 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Livestreaming can have its ugly moments, but as pointed out by many in the Reddit community, it can bring people together and make meaningful connections.