“Basically, richest f***ing streamer on the platform” – Twitch streamer Mathil1 provides take on xQc

Mathil1 is a Ukrainian Twitch streamer popular for playing the online action RPG, Path of Exile. He is presently a member of the esports organization Counter Logic Gaming or CLG.

A few weeks earlier, xQc announced on his Twitch stream that he was considering hosting a gambling-sponsored livestream that received mixed reactions from the gaming community.

Mathil1 has now contributed with his views regarding xQc's stance on gambling and income.

Mathil1 criticizes xQc's gambling stance

The 32-year-old's take on the former Overwatch pro's decision to procure a gambling sponsor for his future streams is sure to court controversy. The latter has also shifted to where he was born, Canada.

Many fans have speculated that the reason is that the tax laws are more stringent in America compared to their neighbors up north. xQc also provided his views by recounting his bad experience with some fans who had called the authorities on him on more than one occasion.

Regarding xQc's gambling sponsorship, Mathil1 said:

"Classic monopoly right now. Basically, richest f***ing streamer on the platform being gifted the opportunity. He just tripped over the f***ing opportunity to make tens of millions a year."

The European believes that content creators like xQc monopolize the gaming community, and the hard work of other smaller streamers goes unnoticed:

"And then still would happily sell his entire viewer base down the f***ing river for little bit more, cuz, you know, need a lot of money to sit in a room twenty hours a day playing games."

He opined that the French descent star is trying to milk more money than he truly needs considering his vocation requires him to spend most of his time in his office or room playing and streaming video games.

Timestamp: 3:47:07

How fans reacted

xQc hosted his first gambling-sponsored stream in over a year in affiliation with Stake. A large section of fans across the Twitch community has been highly critical of his streams being sponsored by gambling organizations. Here is what they had to say:

Fans have held critical responses to gambling sponsorship deals. The common consensus around the Twitch community is that many big streamers are so-called "sell-outs."

Followers believe that frequent gambling sponsorships not only have adverse effects on the views of those who may be underaged but may also leave the streamer or gamer vulnerable to gambling-related addictions.

Mathil1 streams Path of Exile regularly on his Twitch channel. xQc is yet to comment or react to the Ukrainian's comments regarding his gambling sponsorship deal.

