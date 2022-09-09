Twitch streamer NaDeXe banned one day before NBA 2K23 release due to violation of streaming embargo

Twitch streamer NaDeXe was banned from the platform this morning. It was the Twitch partner's first suspension. The streamer was playing a copy of NBA 2K23 he received early, only to have his stream taken down and his account suspended for copyright infringement.

With the game set to be officially released on Friday, September 9, he seems to have played it for his viewers just a bit too early. Although the embargo has since been lifted, it wasn't before his channel received a copyright claim from Take Two Interactive, the video game company that owns and publishes the NBA 2K franchise.

After the ban, he shared an email notifying him of the suspension, revealing that he received a 48-hour ban as well as his first copyright strike on his channel. NaDeXe lamented Twitch's uneven enforcement of its policies, noting that other streamers weren't banned for the same offense.

Twitch streamer NaDeXe banned a day before NBA 2K23 release

The Twitch streamer stated that he received an early copy of the latest installment of the NBA 2K franchise and decided to stream it to his Twitch viewers this morning.

Unfortunately for NaDeXe, he seems to have been too hasty as his channel received a copyright claim from Take Two Interactive for violating an embargo and streaming the game early. The embargo, which has since been lifted, was still active at the time he and other 2K streamers logged in.

He received an email notification for both the copyright claim as well as the 48-hour ban for his Twitch channel. The streamer subsequently posted about both offenses on Twitter to let fans in on the situation. He received his first copyright strike on his Twitch channel as well.

In response to a viewer mocking him for being banned for violating the embargo, NaDeXe explained that he was unaware the embargo was still active, as he saw other streamers playing the game on their streams.

Feeling disheartened, he also complained about Twitch's seemingly uneven enforcement of its policies. It is worth noting that in this case, Twitch acted because a DMCA claim was filed by the copyright holder, which may not be the case with other streamers.

Although he has been banned from Twitch, NaDeXe is still streaming NBA 2K23 early on his YouTube channel. With that being said, the streamer can resume on Twitch starting Saturday.

