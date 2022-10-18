Twitch streamer Omie accuses Fedmyster of using shady tactics to promote new gambling website

GTA RP streamer Omie believes former Offline TV member Federico "Fedmyster" Gaytan is being disingenuous about his recent gambling streams.

In a GTA livestream on October 17, 2022, the Twitch star accused his fellow content creator of using "fake money" while advertising his gambling website to fans.

The gambling streaming meta on Twitch has been a hot topic in the last couple of months. The allegations against Fedmyster come a day before the platform is set to ban slots, roulette, and dice games that are not licensed in the US or other equivalent jurisdictions.

"I hope he gets exposed": Omie goes off on Fedmyster for allegedly faking his connections to crypto-gambling website

Toward the end of his livestream, Omie started talking about crypto gambling. He levied some serious accusations against Fedmyster in an attempt to expose what he believed to be clear fraudulent behavior.

Without clarifying exactly how he got to know about the alleged scam, the streamer claimed that Fedmyster had been using fake money to promote his gambling website on stream. He said:

"I have decent reason to believe that Fedmyster is using fake money on his gambling website and is saying that it's a #ad but its not a #ad, it's literally his website."

Omie added that the balance shown by the Twitch star on his livestream is not "raw balance" and labeled all those involved as "liars":

"He says it's raw balance, and it's not literally raw balance, and they are literally liars."

Timestamp 3:08:32

Apparently, Omie only knew so much about the gambling website because he was approached to stream on it.

"They offered me $3,000 for 20 hours of streaming."

Omie was quite agitated when he finished his rant:

"I hope he gets exposed. There you go, there's your clip."

When his audience started to talk about how his accusations would only help Fedmyster get more views, Omie tore into the streamer, calling him and his gambling website a failure:

"This will get Fed more views? Bro, tomorrow he can't stream that shi* anyway. He's gotta stop streaming once he realizes that his gambling website is an utter failure because he can't get any traction for it because he's an utter failure."

Before ending his livestream, Omie showed his viewers the gambling website to prove that nobody uses it. Noting that there is nobody on its global chat, he said:

"Look, no one's on it. Anybody in the chat? Anyone in the chatbox? Jesus, little dry in here huh?"

Social media reactions to Omie's clip

Many people on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail have given their opinions on Omie's comments. Some started talking about both the streamers' controversial pasts in an attempt to characterize them.

Omie's comments have gained quite a lot of traction, as his livestream clip currently has more than 100,000 views.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes