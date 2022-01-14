“How garbage is Russell Westbrook?”: Twitch streamer Tyler1 calls out LA Lakers star after poor performance against Kings

During Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp's latest stream, he put L.A. Lakers player Russell Westbrook on full blast, commenting on his poor game performance. The new addition to the basketball team has garnered hate from Lakers fans for not doing well this season.

Westbrook's poor performance has been the center of intense discussion among Lakers fans, most hoping that he'll be benched for the season and traded for a new player. Westbrook has acknowledged these comments, accepting his inability to make a three-point shot weighing down the team.

It looks like the League of Legends streamer lashed out at Westbrook for missing shots on the hoop. Tyler even calls him 'Wesbrick,' a reference to the athlete weighing down the team by not playing well.

"How garbage is f****** Russell Westbrook? F****** Westbrick."

Tyler1 exclaims that Russel Westbrook should get on the next bus home

Following his initial comments, Tyler1 started reading Westbrook's player stats in shots made and missed. He then highlighted Westbrook's lackluster total of eight points scored during 37 minutes on the court.

"This dude really went two and fourteen from the field, are you f****** kidding me?! And (zero) and five from three? For eight points in 37 minutes?"

After a heated reading of the player's stats, Tyler said that the new addition to the team should be sent home.

"Get this mother f***** on the bus home! What the f***?!"

Users on Reddit agreed with Tyler, stating they were similarly disappointed with Westbrook's performance.

It seems a nearly unanimous opinion that Westbrook isn't performing up to par. While other factors also led to the Lakers' loss, Westbrook's high-profile status meant that all eyes would be on him. It remains to be seen if the star athlete will redeem himself in the games to come.

