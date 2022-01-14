Twitch streamer who wanted “sick days” from the platform amid DMCA ban has now been unbanned

Twitch streamer Danyell “TheDanDangler” has now officially been unbanned after watching Forged in Fire on stream. Like other DMCA bans, Twitch banned TheDanDangler for two days, like Disguised Toast and Pokimane.

TheDanDangler was taking part in the now-popular react meta, where a streamer watches a TV show and reacts to it. Nobody likes DMCA strikes, but streamers were openly flouting the rules.

StreamerBans @StreamerBans Twitch Partner "TheDanDangler" has been unbanned after 2 days, 7 minutes and 2 seconds!



Twitter responds to the unbanning of another Twitch streamer

TheDanDangler @thedandangler Good morning Dan Clan. We go again today :) Good morning Dan Clan. We go again today :)

Twitch streamer TheDanDangler tweeted this morning saying they were unbanned, but only people mentioned in the tweet could reply to it. The streamer was banned for watching a copyright TV show on Twitch.

In the original, now-deleted tweet, TheDanDangler complained that Twitch doesn't allow streamers to take paid time off or sick days. The streamer argued for the time lost to be compensated. However, since streamers are contract workers, Twitch will not compensate them.

Ex ScardyGinge @scardyginge @Clapitsadam @thedandangler @Twitch She streamed copyrighted content. This is entitlement, and a lack of remorse for her ban that will likely impact the platform even more when it comes to DMCA. A lot of us are sick right now. We're still not streaming TV Shows and Movies. @Clapitsadam @thedandangler @Twitch She streamed copyrighted content. This is entitlement, and a lack of remorse for her ban that will likely impact the platform even more when it comes to DMCA. A lot of us are sick right now. We're still not streaming TV Shows and Movies.

Some fans spoke up for Danyell, but many more pointed out that the streamer deliberately violated copyright law and banned for two days was the best outcome. Some criticized the streamer and called her arguments a ploy for attention. Several users also slammed the meta for being lazy.

stabier @stabier @thedandangler ... but wasn't this ban something you could have expected? 🤔 @Twitch Sorry to state the obvious... but you broke copyright law in addition to Twitch's TOS... what did you expect was going to happen? I'm really sorry you got COVID and have a large vet bill... but wasn't this ban something you could have expected? 🤔 @thedandangler @Twitch Sorry to state the obvious... but you broke copyright law in addition to Twitch's TOS... what did you expect was going to happen? I'm really sorry you got COVID and have a large vet bill 😭... but wasn't this ban something you could have expected? 🤔😢

mythycxls @mythycxls @StreamerBans Now she can pay her dogs vet bill by watching Naruto @StreamerBans Now she can pay her dogs vet bill by watching Naruto

There wasn’t a whole lot of sympathy in the comments section. Some comments even suggested TheDanDangler could pay for her bills by watching Naruto.

Crypto Buddy @Beer_Buddie @mythycxls @StreamerBans I can't wait for one of these streamers to get taken to court. I'd love to hear them explaining their stupid ass excuses to the judge @mythycxls @StreamerBans I can't wait for one of these streamers to get taken to court. I'd love to hear them explaining their stupid ass excuses to the judge 😂😂😂

Despite repeatedly breaking copyright law, no streamer has been taken to court yet. But it is always a possibility. If a copyright owner wanted to sue, they would be within their rights to do so. Like the other bans, Danyell’s was only two days for DMCA violations.

React meta is attracting a lot of controversies and negative attention. TheDanDangler's recent ban is only one of several. Twitch has made it clear that the meta cannot continue with these bans.

