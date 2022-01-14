Twitch streamer who wanted “sick days” from the platform amid DMCA ban has now been unbanned

Twitch streamer Danyell “TheDanDangler” has now officially been unbanned after watching Forged in Fire on stream. Like other DMCA bans, Twitch banned TheDanDangler for two days, like Disguised Toast and Pokimane.
TheDanDangler was taking part in the now-popular react meta, where a streamer watches a TV show and reacts to it. Nobody likes DMCA strikes, but streamers were openly flouting the rules.
Twitter responds to the unbanning of another Twitch streamer
Twitch streamer TheDanDangler tweeted this morning saying they were unbanned, but only people mentioned in the tweet could reply to it. The streamer was banned for watching a copyright TV show on Twitch.
In the original, now-deleted tweet, TheDanDangler complained that Twitch doesn't allow streamers to take paid time off or sick days. The streamer argued for the time lost to be compensated. However, since streamers are contract workers, Twitch will not compensate them.
Some fans spoke up for Danyell, but many more pointed out that the streamer deliberately violated copyright law and banned for two days was the best outcome. Some criticized the streamer and called her arguments a ploy for attention. Several users also slammed the meta for being lazy.
There wasn’t a whole lot of sympathy in the comments section. Some comments even suggested TheDanDangler could pay for her bills by watching Naruto.
Despite repeatedly breaking copyright law, no streamer has been taken to court yet. But it is always a possibility. If a copyright owner wanted to sue, they would be within their rights to do so. Like the other bans, Danyell’s was only two days for DMCA violations.
React meta is attracting a lot of controversies and negative attention. TheDanDangler's recent ban is only one of several. Twitch has made it clear that the meta cannot continue with these bans.