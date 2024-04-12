Twitch takes down GTA RP streamer Buddha's channel momentarily after it got hacked

Popular GTA RP streamer and part-owner of NoPixel Lucas "Buddha" had his channel compromised after it got hacked while he was live on Kick. The Amazon-owned company had to ban his account momentarily due to the security breach. It is unclear how it exactly went down as clips from the moment have been erased from the website, but viewers believe it is probably for the best as hackers had leaked private information when they went live with his account.

StreamerBans bot on X reported that he had been banned for about an hour before Twitch reinstated his account. He was live on Kick during the hack.

Expand Tweet

Popular GTA RP streamer Buddha's Twitch got hacked

It seems some hackers got access to the streamer's credentials while he was livestreaming on Kick and used them to start streaming on his Twitch account simultaneously. Before the channel was taken down, the miscreants had shown several private chats and personal information belonging to Buddha.

A clip of the supposed hackers going live had been shared to the popular streaming-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail, but with his channel getting wiped due to the takedown, all of it is lost. Viewers have expressed their desire to not have any of the leaked information get out to the public.

Comment byu/Secksi323 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Lucas is a prominent figure in the GTA RP community and runs one of the most popular role-playing servers, NoPixel. His in-game character is called Lang Buddha, a fan favorite. The Twitch streamer, however, started streaming on Kick a couple of years ago and has gone on record talking about the benefits of joining the platform.

As one of the leading RP content creators, he joined TSM in 2021 and it seems his contractual obligations to the esports organization need him to also use Twitch. Just like other content creators such as xQc, Buddha therefore has divided his streaming schedule and has been going live on both platforms for some time now.

Due to the hack, his Twitch channel with over 700K followers has no content with clips and past broadcasts wiped out. It is unclear whether they will be reinstated in the future.