“Twitch is tone deaf as always” – Streaming community divided over Twitch announcing Megan Thee Stallion headlining at TwitchCon party

The streaming community was left unimpressed after Twitch announced Megan Thee Stallion, an American rapper, as one of three performers to headline the 2022 TwitchCon party. The event, which will take place at the San Diego Convention Center, California from October 7 to 9, will also feature other performers including German singer Kim Petras and American pop group Meet Me at the Altar.

Looking at the line-up on Twitch's official Twitter page, fans were left in a state of dissatisfaction. The primary cause of the criticism was down to the fact that Twitch has decided to pay big bucks to star musicians while curtailing the income of its own creators by introducing a 50/50 revenue split (the previous split was 70/30 in favor of streamers). One user commented:

Streaming community disgruntled at the sight of Twitch splashing cash on big names

In addition to the aforementioned trio, there will be performances by DJ Lani Love and TIGERMOMTOY throughout the TwitchCon event. Regardless of the big names that Twitch has appointed, the streaming community has expressed their reservations.

Responding to the announcement, Twitter users shared their opinions, with many pointing out that Twitch was unjustly brandishing its star cast while creators were having to resort to less income due to recent policy changes. Here are some of the tweets:

Typhoon (she/her) @RockOfAgesLl @Twitch @theestallion @kimpetras @MMATAband @playlostark So let me get this straight, there isn't enough money to pay your content creators properly, but there is money to pay for entertainment for the parties you're throwing as a distraction? How many people could you pay by not hiring these people? Seems a bit tone deaf really. @Twitch @theestallion @kimpetras @MMATAband @playlostark So let me get this straight, there isn't enough money to pay your content creators properly, but there is money to pay for entertainment for the parties you're throwing as a distraction? How many people could you pay by not hiring these people? Seems a bit tone deaf really.

Twitch just seems intent on making Twitchcon bigger and more instead of spending money where it's needed. @playlostark -These artists have to eat too, no slight to them and how they work. Gigs are gigs.Twitch just seems intent on making Twitchcon bigger and more instead of spending money where it's needed. @Twitch @theestallion @kimpetras @MMATAband @playlostark -These artists have to eat too, no slight to them and how they work. Gigs are gigs.Twitch just seems intent on making Twitchcon bigger and more instead of spending money where it's needed.

RTGame Daniel @RTGameCrowd @Twitch @theestallion @kimpetras @MMATAband @playlostark That's great but please follow up Dan Clancy's statement from the last tweet. Twitch is taking advantage of its creators and viewers massively and we deserve better @Twitch @theestallion @kimpetras @MMATAband @playlostark That's great but please follow up Dan Clancy's statement from the last tweet. Twitch is taking advantage of its creators and viewers massively and we deserve better

Actually, I mean to be that guy. @playlostark I don't mean to be that guy when I say that it's weird that a company that just announced a bunch of budget cuts due to infrastructure costs goes out and grabs an A-list musician instead of promoting their own musicians that run on their platformActually, I mean to be that guy. @Twitch @theestallion @kimpetras @MMATAband @playlostark I don't mean to be that guy when I say that it's weird that a company that just announced a bunch of budget cuts due to infrastructure costs goes out and grabs an A-list musician instead of promoting their own musicians that run on their platformActually, I mean to be that guy.

One user also hinted at a possible fee to appoint Megan Thee Stallion. According to this tweet, the singer charges anywhere around $200K for a single event:

Ryan "McLaffyTaffy" Capps @McLaffyTaffy @Twitch @theestallion @kimpetras @MMATAband @playlostark "Listen, Megan, we're in this together. So we're going to let you keep 70% of the booking fee through the first $100,000. After that, though, we're going pull back 50% because the conference is budget is really ballooning. Sound good? Great. Go team, bleed purple!" @Twitch @theestallion @kimpetras @MMATAband @playlostark "Listen, Megan, we're in this together. So we're going to let you keep 70% of the booking fee through the first $100,000. After that, though, we're going pull back 50% because the conference is budget is really ballooning. Sound good? Great. Go team, bleed purple!"

Reddit users were equally dissatisfied with the announcement and many feel that the Amazon-owned platform has taken the low road on this one. Here are some of their reactions:

From the looks of it, Megan doesn't possess the strongest fanbase within the streaming community. Some fans also chimed in with alternate names such as Post Malone, Snoop Dogg and Logic, since all of them have given streaming a try at some point in time.

What is TwitchCon?

For those unaware, TwitchCon is a bi-annual convention that celebrates the streaming community under one roof. Earlier this year, fans and creators had the opportunity to visit the 2022 European TwitchCon, which took place in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

For this year's convention, fans can enjoy various activities such as Drag Showcase, Twitch Rivals, community panels, and streamer meet and greet, among others.

Check out the full list of Meet your favorite streamer, or awkwardly wave at them from across the room. Your call.Check out the full list of #TwitchCon San Diego Meet & Greets: link.twitch.tv/3UOVULG Meet your favorite streamer, or awkwardly wave at them from across the room. Your call. Check out the full list of #TwitchCon San Diego Meet & Greets: link.twitch.tv/3UOVULG https://t.co/u3Ka7YzNTy

Aside from performing at the upcoming TwitchCon in San Diego, Megan Thee Stallion will also feature as host and performer on the popular TV show Saturday Night Live (SNL) on October 15.

