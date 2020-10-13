Twitter erupts with 'PS5 or me' tweets

Scheduled to release on 12th November in a select few regions, and on 19th November in the rest of the world, the Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) has generated quite the hype ever since its release announcement.

At the PS5 Showcase event last month, the release details for both the PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition were announced as:

Thursday, 12th November: US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea

Thursday, 19th November: Rest of the world, including the UK

At this PS5 showcase, the price of the console was announced to be £449.99 (₹42,975) in the UK, with the digital edition costing £359.99 (₹34380).

A list of upcoming titles for the PS5 were also revealed at this event. It was also revealed here that the PlayStation 5 would have more than 100 announced games, seven launch titles and 18 hit PS4 titles available at launch.

With the X Box Series X/S also releasing this year, for months, the Xbox Series X vs PS5 debate between fans has raged on multiple social platforms, consisting of tweets like:

People always say the playstations are better but tell me how tf is my ps4 already hot asf and it’s not even 2days old n it’s brand new my Xbox one s I’ve had for almost a year isn’t even hot like that I could leave it on all day it would be like it was only on for a minute — Zo3God777 (@ZGod777) October 12, 2020

Xbox Series X vs PS5 😭 pic.twitter.com/7rbTGvgk3I — Alexandre | XSX - Nov 10. (@mraftw) October 6, 2020

And now, women on Twitter have given gamers everywhere reason to fret, thanks to the "PS5 or me" challenge trending on Twitter.

Women ask men if it's "the PS5 or me" on Twitter

In a recent move on Twitter, multiple women have been posting their images with the caption "Me or the PS5?".

Do you have 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz or

a Custom RDNA 2 - 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz. Perhaps 16GB GDDR6/256-bit RAM, 448GB/s & Custom 825GB SSD? pic.twitter.com/5tTsKE3BtI — ً (@rxi100) October 8, 2020

The PS 5 is new , you're not. — ᴅᴇᴊɪ xᴏ™ #SARSMUSTEND 💦🌍 (@dejiimole) October 6, 2020

Her: it’s either me or your ps5, you have to pick right now



Me: pic.twitter.com/hNfkSdUox3 — Mr Krabs From Bikini Bottom❗️ (@whoismychael) October 5, 2020

the me or ps5 is dumb



who need neither of those we have pc — Yminzari (@yminzari) October 13, 2020

After being at each other's throats for so long, fans of the PS5 and Xbox Series X may have finally come together thanks to this new debate on Twitter.

Both consoles are supposed to become available in November this year. With two new console releases from arguably the two giants of the console industry, it remains to be seen if one can manage an edge.