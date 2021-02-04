Twitter reacts after Lil Uzi gets a $24 million diamond implant on his forehead

Lil Uzi is taking his love for bling to a whole new level.

Last week, the rapper announced that he spent the past four years paying for a $24 million natural pink diamond that he planned to have implanted on his forehead.

Lil Uzi Vert’s new $24 million face diamond 💎 pic.twitter.com/CPqsPFFru7 — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) February 3, 2021

When Lil Uzi initially tweeted about the piercing, he revealed that he had been paying for it since 2017. The diamond in question is almost 11 carats.

Ok we good pic.twitter.com/tOOIaQbcWs — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 4, 2021

Twitter users couldn’t get enough of his diamond-encrusted forehead, and subsequently, hilarious reactions began to flood the platform.

Lil Uzi ft Vision

Marvel fans immediately began comparing him to Vision, the Marvel superhero powered by the Mind Stone. While the inspiration behind the rapper’s look is unclear, Lil Uzi is fascinated by anime, the Heaven’s Gate cult, and aliens.

Some fans were quick to make fun of Lil Uzi’s implant, stating that it was not center-aligned.

He replied:

“It’s in the middle. I just got a long bar in it because I just got it pierced. When the swelling go down, I’ll get a short bar so it won’t move. Y’all keep talking about it off because I got a long bar in it so it can move ’cause of the swelling. When it go down, it gonna be right though.”

Whether fans like or dislike Lil Uzi’s new piece of jewelry, it makes for an interesting fashion statement.

However, soon after the piercing was put in, it started bleeding due to the swelling, which is quite common and should not be a significant cause for alarm.

What did Twitter have to say?

There is never a dull moment on Twitter whenever a story breaks, and users are front row and center to catch a piece of the drama.

Twitter had a field day after pictures and videos of Lil Uzi’s diamond implant started doing the rounds. Here’s a look at some of these reactions:

Tbh it’s not even worth tryna take that cause you can’t really sell it no where — huh.ryu (@HuhRyu) February 3, 2021

While most users had a good chuckle regarding the matter, comparing him with characters such as Marvel’s Vision and Morty, others had something else to say entirely.

Some users slammed him for wasting such vast volumes of money.

Ok if you want it this way, sell yo phone, sell yo jewelry, sell yo air pods, sell yo tv, don’t buy groceries cause that money could make a “difference” — OG (@OgisSicq) February 4, 2021

there are ppl that dont have homes and you crying about paying rent? bruh!! — XwolfGaming (@gaming_xwolf) February 3, 2021

Others stated that he was bluffing about his wealth.

u think hes financing a crystal in his head for 24 mill? u think hes making $400k/monthly payments? lol. no way he spent 24m on that. — .saint (@imlucasbain) February 3, 2021

Some users even commented on how Uzi had just turned himself into a walking target by putting a $24 million diamond into his forehead.

These comments about it’s just valued at $24M, are from the same ppl that complain that they’d only get $115 million after taxes from winning the power ball lottery! I’ll still take it!



But, this is a good way to end up dead in a ditch w/a big ass hole cut in your forehead, too! — Chris Jeffcoat (@C_J_Jeffcoat) February 4, 2021

Regardless of what people have to say, Lil Uzi seems to be enjoying the attention.

I’m literally tryna turn into a Diamond 💎 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 4, 2021

According to his previous statement, once the swelling subsides, a shorter bar will be used to stop the implant from slumping to one side. The 11-carat pink diamond, which cost a whopping $24 million, just might be the world’s most expensive dermal piercing at the moment.