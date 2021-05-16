Twitterati praise MPL Esports Fundraiser for COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in many senses and has affected the day-to-day lives of millions. The unprecedented second wave of the deadly disease in India has had a devastating effect. In these challenging times, people from all walks of life have come together to fight the virus. Many gamers and influencers have conducted charity events and streams to this end as well.

On 15th May 2021, MPL Esports organised a fundraiser for COVID relief, in partnership with some of the most revered names in the Indian gaming community.

The funds collected will be donated to GiveIndia, a non-profit organisation, and will be used to provide oxygen supply and other equipment to patients that are currently fighting the disease.

Joining MPL Esports in this noble cause are prominent names like Animesh Agarwal (8bit Thug), Pratik Jogiya (Alpha Clasher), Chetan Chandgude (Kronten), Salman Ahmad (8bit MAMBA), Parv Singh (Soul Regaltos), Naman Mathur (Soul Mortal) and Tanmay Singh (ScoutOp).

MPL Esports Fundraiser for COVID

The fundraiser was streamed on MPL Esports’ official YouTube channel and also on the individual channels of the YouTubers. During the stream, the players engaged with each other over numerous games, including 8 Ball 3D Pool, WCC Rivals - Realtime Cricket Multiplayer and Speed Chess, with the fun segment including “Two Truths and a Lie.”

A still from the live stream

In a stream that lasted for over two and a half hours, a total of just under INR 81 lakhs was accumulated, out of which MPL Esports contributed INR 75 lakhs towards the cause. The donation link is live till 17th May, and people that are willing to contribute can do so using the link provided below:

Gamers for India Initiative - GiveIndia Fundraiser: Click here

GiveIndia Fundraiser website

Fans were extremely pleased with this commendable initiative by MPL Esports and the gaming community. Many expressed their gratitude via tweets, as well as with posts on other social media platforms.

Great work MPL — परेश_रावल_(ब्राह्मण)🚩🚩 (@RawalParesh2) May 15, 2021

thank mpl and all the gamers for your support in this fight . — Yamraj (@Yamraj72990514) May 16, 2021

Really appreciate your efforts — Pihu (@pihuchawla01) May 15, 2021

❤️❤️❤️ Amazing contribution from Gamers of India — Srimoyee Roy (@tinni_20) May 16, 2021

nice to be all gamer together — AIFAZ (@AIFAZ7) May 16, 2021

48 percent of the gaming population in Asia are women (a study by Google & Niko). ESports companies like @PlayMPL are amping up efforts to make gaming a gender diverse in the truest sense of the world. @KirenRijiju — Circle of Cricket (@circleofcricket) May 15, 2021

.@PlayMPL and @GiveIndia will be doing a #GamersForIndia fundraiser LIVE stream tonight with India's top gamers. Join at 7 PM to help contribute to COVID Relief efforts.



Link : https://t.co/kVOPZbwIJU pic.twitter.com/2CCac7C03Z — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 15, 2021

Social media community pretty active with the COVID fundraising. This one from @PlayMPL & the gaming community happening today. Pay it forward when you can. @GiveIndia @KirenRijijuhttps://t.co/I34X3lgUix https://t.co/FSuVEnWmGQ — Viraj Sheth (@viraj_sheth) May 15, 2021

While @plaympl has turned its handle into a #covidsupport forum, @dream11 has started its own fundraiser on ketto. Gaming industry is doing its bit. #Covid19IndiaHelp https://t.co/audPl6rcP7 — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) May 15, 2021

Organisations like @PlayMPL have stepped up to supply much needed aid for #covidrelief.



Their contribution to #InThisTogether has been significant and today they're gearing up to livestream the 'Gamers for india Fundraiser' - 7PM IST Link to join: https://t.co/XyKSglfZWK — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 15, 2021

Thank you all for your contributions. Together, we have raised ₹80,85,009 which will be donated to @giveindia for the #covid relief measures. The donation link will be live for 2 more days, click on the link below to help us help our country:https://t.co/2FdLAr69Dl#CovidHelp — Mobile Premier League (@PlayMPL) May 15, 2021

About MPL

MPL is an esports platform where users can compete with others in numerous mobile games like fantasy sports, chess, 8 Ball 3D pool, rummy, and more, to win real cash. According to recent reports, the platform has more than 60 million users in India.