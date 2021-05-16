Twitterati praise MPL Esports Fundraiser for COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in many senses and has affected the day-to-day lives of millions. The unprecedented second wave of the deadly disease in India has had a devastating effect. In these challenging times, people from all walks of life have come together to fight the virus. Many gamers and influencers have conducted charity events and streams to this end as well.
On 15th May 2021, MPL Esports organised a fundraiser for COVID relief, in partnership with some of the most revered names in the Indian gaming community.
The funds collected will be donated to GiveIndia, a non-profit organisation, and will be used to provide oxygen supply and other equipment to patients that are currently fighting the disease.
Joining MPL Esports in this noble cause are prominent names like Animesh Agarwal (8bit Thug), Pratik Jogiya (Alpha Clasher), Chetan Chandgude (Kronten), Salman Ahmad (8bit MAMBA), Parv Singh (Soul Regaltos), Naman Mathur (Soul Mortal) and Tanmay Singh (ScoutOp).
MPL Esports Fundraiser for COVID
The fundraiser was streamed on MPL Esports’ official YouTube channel and also on the individual channels of the YouTubers. During the stream, the players engaged with each other over numerous games, including 8 Ball 3D Pool, WCC Rivals - Realtime Cricket Multiplayer and Speed Chess, with the fun segment including “Two Truths and a Lie.”
In a stream that lasted for over two and a half hours, a total of just under INR 81 lakhs was accumulated, out of which MPL Esports contributed INR 75 lakhs towards the cause. The donation link is live till 17th May, and people that are willing to contribute can do so using the link provided below:
Gamers for India Initiative - GiveIndia Fundraiser: Click here
Fans were extremely pleased with this commendable initiative by MPL Esports and the gaming community. Many expressed their gratitude via tweets, as well as with posts on other social media platforms.
About MPL
MPL is an esports platform where users can compete with others in numerous mobile games like fantasy sports, chess, 8 Ball 3D pool, rummy, and more, to win real cash. According to recent reports, the platform has more than 60 million users in India.