Two teams disqualified from the PUBG Mobile Club Open: Bangladesh for using third party software

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021: Spring season in full swing. Semi-pro and pro teams from 27 regions all around the world are battling it out for the ultimate prize and for a spot in their regional pro leagues. The tournament is currently in its group stage with teams facing off for a spot in the finals.

Amidst all this battling, PUBG Mobile officials have taken a much stricter approach towards the teams and players who have been found to be violating tournament rules by using hacking/cheating software. Some of the players have even been barred from participating in official PUBG Mobile tournaments for life.

Recently, PUBG Mobile officials disqualified two teams, namely ARS Sinisters and CNC Genocidex, from the Bangladesh region of the PUBG Mobile Club Open: 2021 Spring, for using third-party software. The officials made this announcement through their social media outlets. The announcement read:

PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2021 Spring Split Group Stages Announcement: pic.twitter.com/V3Xw084SI9 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) February 20, 2021

PUBG Mobile had also made it clear earlier that there won't be any replacements for the disqualified teams, and that the tournament would continue with the remaining teams. In the Bangladesh edition, 30 teams will still continue to fight for a place in the finals of the tournament.

Out of these 30 teams, 15 will qualify for the Finals of PMCO 2021: Bangladesh Spring Split, while a single team will be invited for the next stage. The top 3 teams from the finals will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League S3: South Asia and will compete against the best team in the South Asian region for ultimate glory.

The finals of the tournament are scheduled to be held between 24th and 28th February 2020. The schedule and number of matches for the finals have not been made public yet.

Qualified teams for the PUBG Mobile Club Open Bangladesh 2021 Spring Split :

Group Stage : (16 Jan to 21 Jan)

Group A

1. DETONATOR

2. Soulz OF BD Esports

3. LoG1 eSports

4. Exentric Infinity

5. IPGx4arc

6. INFE GOD PARTICLE

7. Infernal parasite Gx

8. XB Blood Legion

Group B

1. Golden Stallions Esports

2. AGxT9 Axe

3. HYPER GAMING

4. Wolves Black Diamond

5. NRZ Grim Reaper

6. MARTYRS 1971

7. XOSS x 1971

8. Squad BD71 Omega

Group C

1. MaX Esports

2. Predator x BiT

3. Gods Reborn

4. Chaser Evolution

5. ALxK9 ESPORTS

6. KS AXE

7. BHAI BROTHERS

8. BigBoss X

Group D

1. SLX IRONIC

2. ARS Sinisters (Disqualified)

3. ERZxTRZ Esports

4. XCxVSeSports

5. PX x BS Esports

6. The Red Army

7. A1 Esports 1952

8. CNC GenocideX (Disqualified)