Tyler the Great Warrior Yu-Gi-Oh! becomes most expensive YGO card sold on eBay

Tyler the Great Warrior is perhaps the rarest card in Yu-Gi-Oh!. A one-of-a-kind card created through the Make-A-Wish Foundation in 2005, Tyler Gressle, the young man who asked for the card to be created, entrusted eBay to sell it. It shattered the previous record for the card game’s sales significantly. Selling such a unique card was bound to generate significant income, but this one sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A card created by Kazuki Takahashi himself, Tyler Gressle decided to sell his Tyler the Great Warrior card, and thanks to eBay, it shattered the previous record held by a 1st Edition Blue-Eyes White Dragon.

Tyler the Great Warrior is the most expensive Yu-Gi-Oh! card sold on eBay

Tyler the Great Warrior might be the rarest Yu-Gi-Oh! card in history. A one-of-one, the owner of the card, Tyler Gressle, entrusted eBay to sell it. Select cards graded and over $250 in value can be stored in the company’s secure, temperature-controlled facility to ensure it stays safe and secure.

The previous record was held by a Yu-Gi-Oh! LOB 1st Edition Blue-Eyes White Dragon PSA 10 GEM card, selling for $85,100 in October 2020. However, Tyler the Great Warrior obliterated that record.

Tyler Gressle’s card sold on eBay for $311,211 after nearly 200 bids, making it the most expensive card in the card game’s history. It was created through the Make-A-Wish Foundation as part of Tyler Gressle’s wish. In April 2023, a $1.4 million bid was made on the card, but it was deemed illegitimate.

The young man was diagnosed with a rare liver cancer, Undifferentiated Embryonic Sarcoma, back in 2002. His wish was to have a Yu-Gi-Oh! card created, after which he and his family were invited to 4Kids Entertainment’s headquarters, where the card was created.

The art was created by the series creator, Kazuki Takahashi, and resembles Tyler’s favorite character at the time - Trunks from Dragon Ball Z. The massive Sayan warrior looks like a “What If” scenario - if the son of Vegeta hit Super Saiyan 3.

Besides being unique, it is also a powerful card. When this card destroys a monster in battle and puts it in the graveyard, it inflicts damage to your opponent based on the destroyed monster's Attack Power.

However, Tyler Gressle recovered fully and, after many years, decided he wanted to run his own business and start a family. As a result, he entrusted the Yu-Gi-Oh! card to eBay to get it sold, before it shattered the card game’s record on the auction platform.

Unfortunately, this card isn't likely to have much use in competitive events, but it is still the most valuable one-of-a-kind card in the game's history.

