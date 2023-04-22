Yu-Gi-Oh! Tyler the Great Warrior card reaches $100,000 bid on eBay in 1 hour

As of Thursday, April 20, bids for "Tyler the Great Warrior," the rarest Yu-Gi-Oh! card ever produced (it was only printed once), has reached US$150,000. Interviewed by YouTube documentary producer Alex Cimo for ANN, the owner of the card, Tyler Gressle, revealed that the card attracted a US$100,000 offer inside the first hour.

On Wednesday, the card was originally put up for auction on eBay. Gressle's dream to design his own Yu-Gi-Oh! card was granted by the Make-A-dream Foundation in 2005, and he has since kept the card in storage.

Why Tyler Gressle is selling his beloved Yu-Gi-Oh! paraphernalia

An uncommon type of cancer called undifferentiated sarcoma of the liver was discovered in Tyler Gressle in 2001. Only 200 cases were known to exist in the US at the time. However, he was given the chance to choose the name and artwork for a future Yu-Gi-Oh! card because of his wish.

Manga writer Kazuki Takahashi created two concepts of a design based on the Dragon Ball character Future Trunks for the "Tyler the Great Warrior" card. The card was also autographed by Takahashi. Gressle said that his request provided him the chance to show his appreciation for his two main hobbies at the moment, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Dragon Ball.

On April 29, 2023, at 6 pm PST/9 pm EST/10 am JST, the auction will come to an end. In appreciation for helping him express his inner warrior, Gressle intends to give the Make-A-Wish Foundation a share of the auction's winnings. The card was professionally rated as a 7 (near pristine condition) by Beckett Grading Services.

What is the trading card game Yu-Gi-Oh about?

According to Guinness World Records, Konami's Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game (abbreviated "TCG"), which is a component of the card game, is the best-selling card game of all time, with more than 22 billion cards sold as of August 2009. Although played all over the world, the TCG is most popular in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australia.

The thrilling world of the series is based on a card game that uses Monsters, Spells, and Traps. Numerous video games, manga series, television shows, the Trading Card Game, and more are all part of the franchise.Kids, teenagers, and adults of all ages can relive the thrilling Duels that occur in the animated series by playing the Trading Card Game (TCG).

Players in the Trading Card Game build Decks of 40 to 60 cards using the cards they have amassed. After that, they engage in a game of skill, opportunity, and strategy with other players while using their Decks.

