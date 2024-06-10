Ubisoft Forward reveals XDefiant Season 1 GSK details: New faction, Capture the Flag mode, three new free weapons, and more

XDefiant Season 1 has just been announced at the Ubisoft Forward event on June 11, 2024. The revelation came with a multitude of pleasant surprises, rewards, and more. The game was released officially earlier this year in May 2024. Initially released with five factions, the game will now have one more faction named GSK. On top of that, rewards, store items, and bundles were also announced.

XDefiant had so far been in its pre-season. Now, the new season will drop on July 2 and will be available for all players for free. Here's more about what it involves.

XDefiant Season 1: All the announced features and rewards

XDefiant Season 1 will arrive on July 2, 2024; however, players can obtain interesting rewards within the next 48 hours. The trailer at Ubisoft Forward announced three new weapon skins.

Soon, the official X handle of the game put up a post asking players to "Play the game in the next 48 hours" to obtain three brand new Eruption weapon skins. These skins are only one of the new upcoming changes.

XDefiant Season 1 will also introduce three new maps with one map releasing every month from July onwards. The maps are:

Clubhouse

Daytona

Rockefeller

Moreover, a brand new faction was also announced. Named GSK, the faction seems to have a Police theme as they wear uniforms and seem to be equipped with a tactical shield with the word "Polizei" written on it. This faction is from Rainbow Six Siege, the other famous game by Ubisoft.

Apart from that, the new season will also introduce a very interesting new Capture The Flag mode. It seems akin to the famous game mode seen in other games with a similar name.

Players must capture enemy flags by trespassing into their areas and returning to base once the flag has been captured. Doing so will likely result in points that can help the team win. The game is also set to introduce new rank progression and related rewards.