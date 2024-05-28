XDefiant Season 1: All leaked game modes, factions, and more

XDefiant Season 1, will release on July 2, 2024, as per the ongoing Battle Pass counter. There has been a plethora of leaked content that has surfaced across the internet, potentially hinting at all the upcoming new weapons, game modes, and a range of factions to be released with the debut of Season 1 of XDefiant. These have sparked a great deal of attention, and our article will sift through the most relevant content.

This article will explore all the new leaked game modes, other factions, and any other relevant information with regard to the upcoming season. Read below for a detailed brief.

Leaked Ranked Rewards and Mastery Camos in XDefiant Season 1

Prior to implementing the ranked mode in XDefiant Season 1, @XDefiantAlerts on X unveiled exciting ranked rewards, consisting of some alluring Operator and Weapon skins. Players worldwide can claim these freebies by completing different challenges in the upcoming mode.

Hence, let’s take a quick glimpse of all the upcoming ranked rewards in Season 1 of XDefiant:

Operator Skins

Blitz: Painballer

Green: Paintballer

Seleste: Paintballer

Weapon Skins

MP7 SMG: Paintball

L115 Sniper: Paintball

M4A1 Assault Rifle: Paintball

On the other hand, Ubisoft developers are also planning to add brand-new mastery camo skins for weapons. Despite players are already blessed with three camos: Bronze, Silver, and Gold, the developers are trying to make the game more fun and exciting. Hence, they’ve added a total of 3 camos and here's how you can get your hands on these items:

Titanium Violet Camo: Upon reaching Level 300

Titanium Azure Camo: Upon reaching Level 350

Titanium Prisma Camo: Upon reaching Level 400

All leaked game modes coming in XDefiant Season 1

Sourced from dataminer, AgainTx, XDefiant Season 1 will reportedly feature a range of new game modes including popular fan-favorite experiences such as Capture the Flag, and Team Deathmatch.

Furthermore, a deeper dive into the game files indicates that Search and Destroy, one of the most popular game modes among Call of Duty players will also make its way to the game alongside Ringleader, a mode that is believed to compete with COD's Kill Confirmed.

There are source codes for two other modes as well, codenamed Team Knockout and Supply Run, both of which have no information or comment attached to it.

New factions in XDefiant Season 1

While there is no official confirmation regarding which faction will be released with the debut of XDefiant Season 1, leaks indicate that a number of factions are in development, and any one of them could potentially make their way into the game.

As per the official roadmap, here is a list of the upcoming Faction codenames for the upcoming Seasons:

Ruby (Season 1) Buzz (Season 2) Orchard (Season 3) Horde (Season 4)

However, the official roadmap makes no indication of the potential group that might be coming over as the codenamed faction, and on that note, players are speculating that any of these groups could be the featured faction for Season 1:

Crew (Crew) GSG-9 (Rainbow Six Siege) Highway Men (Farcry New Dawn) Assassin's Creed Faction Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Faction

Until official confirmation, there can be no certainty as to which of these groups make their way into the game's upcoming season.

New weapons and maps

The official roadmap from Ubisoft indicates that they will be releasing three new weapons and maps with each new season. Dataminers have found the game files for all the potential map releases and weapon releases for the upcoming seasons, however, there's no confirmation yet as to which of these maps will be released with XDefiant Season 1.

That said, here's the list of the leaked weapons and maps in the game:

Maps

Street Race Whitehouse Waterfront Rockefeller Ski resort Jorvik Himalaya Bunker Clubhouse Aerospace

Weapons

L115 Sniper LVOA Rifle SA87 G36 Thompson FAMAS PP Bizon FAL

That's all there is to know about XDefiant Season 1.

