 XDefiant "Challenges not tracking" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The XDefiant "Challenges not tracking" error has resurfaced again, and players are frustrated as their progress across matches is no longer being tracked. With their progress halted, players are unable to grind through the levels and unlock the free rewards offered by the developer. This includes free cosmetics, important weapon attachments, and many other items.

This article explores the possible causes of the XDefiant "Challenges not tracking" error and provides players with a range of potential solutions to bypass the problem.

Possible reasons and fixes for XDefiant "Challenges not tracking" error

Possible reasons

For the most part, the XDefiant "Challenges not tracking" error is believed to be a server-side issue. It prevents player from progressing through the game and unlocking an assortment of rewards for leveling up.

Naturally, players are getting increasingly frustrated as this problem seems to intensify the longer it is left unattended.

However, users still believe some client-side issues could also be interfering with the system and potentially causing the XDefiant "Challenges not tracking error" for users.

To combat this issue, you can try out some of our temporary solutions that might bypass the problem.

Potential fixes

First and foremost, we urge you to do a routine check of your hardware peripherals. Secondly, if you're playing on Wi-Fi or using a faulty internet connection, you should get that fixed before attempting the other solutions.

Little changes like these could potentially fix the consistent error that you've fallen victim to. Minor disruptions to your internet or your power potentially corrupting your files might also lead to issues such as the "Challenges not tracking" error.

Here are some fixes we've come up with to mitigate the XDefiant "Challenges of not tracking errors."

Note: These fixes are not guaranteed to work and are temporary solutions you can try out until an official hotfix patch is issued by Ubisoft to combat the XDefiant "Challenges not tracking" error.

1) Verify the integrity of your game files

Verifying integrity of XDefiant files (Image via Ubisoft)

Sometimes, your game files may be corrupted due to disruptive internet or a potential interruption during the title's download or installation process. In that case, you can try verifying your game files to amend the problem. A quick verification will clean out all corrupted files and replace them with fresh copies. This should bypass the "Challenges not tracking" error in XDefiant.

2) Reinstall the game

You can try a fresh reinstallation of XDefiiant if the verification process doesn't go your way. Ensure that your connection remains uninterrupted during the download process for best results

If neither of these solutions works in your favor, you can contact Ubisoft support or wait for the developer to issue a patch to fix the problem.

