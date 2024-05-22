All weapons tier list for XDefiant 

Ubisoft's latest shooter is here, and if you're serious about grinding, you must get hold of the best weapons tier list for XDefiant. Whether you have experience playing Call of Duty, Valorant, or Apex, Ubisoft's latest tac-shooter will be a breath of fresh air for you. The game and its unique new hero-shooter perspective make it a fun new addition to one's multiplayer game library.

That said, let us explore the weapons tier list for XDefiant's extensive arsenal. For a detailed brief, read below.

Best weapons tier list for XDefiant (2024)

Here is a breakdown of the different weapons tier list for XDefiant:

S tier : The S tier represents weapon picks that are meta in the current build of the game.

: The S tier represents weapon picks that are meta in the current build of the game. A tier : The A-tier weapons are dominant, and are excellent picks. However, they are shy of being the perfect weapon pick in the game.

: The A-tier weapons are dominant, and are excellent picks. However, they are shy of being the perfect weapon pick in the game. B tier : B Tier weapons are nowhere close to meta, however, they can be termed as comfort picks. They do fare well in combat but will be outshined by meta-tier weapons.

: B Tier weapons are nowhere close to meta, however, they can be termed as comfort picks. They do fare well in combat but will be outshined by meta-tier weapons. C tier : The limitations of the C tier weapons can be worked around if the players desire. They come in handy for niche encounters.

: The limitations of the C tier weapons can be worked around if the players desire. They come in handy for niche encounters. D tier: Worst performing weapons in the game. Preferably, do not choose these weapons, or swap them out whenever you get the chance.

With the tiers sorted, let's dive deep into the weapons tier list for XDefiant:

1) S tier

M16A4

AK-47

ACR

MP7

The S-tier is dominated mostly by assault rifles and the MP7. Ever since the beta, weapons such as the ACR have been meta, and it's refreshing to see other rifles, such as the M16A4, and the AK-47 make it to the S-tier weapons list for XDefiant.

The MP7 is a fantastic SMG, perfect for close-range encounters. If you prefer CQC (close-quarter combat), opt for this gun. All these weapons are quite versatile and can be used across close-medium range combat.

2) A tier

MP5A2

Vector .45

M60

TAC-50

P90

Our list of A-tier weapons includes an entire range of SMGs, LMGs, snipers, and DMRs. The MP5A2, P90, and Vector have fantastic close-range potential and are great SMG picks. The M60 LMG performs well in medium-long-range combat and is perfect for players who play a more supportive role.

The TAC-50 is a bolt-action sniper. If you have a history of quick scoping in COD games, this is the perfect weapon for you.

3) B tier

RPK-74

M249

Double-B

M44

M4A1

MK 20 SSR

B-tier weapons are somewhat niche picks in the game. Most offer slow mobility, and you would be better off picking weapons from the aforementioned tiers.

However, other than mobility, these weapons pack a tremendous punch and are solid starter options.

4) C tier

MDR

M870

These weapons are rather lackluster. Both the MDR and M870 are among the worst-performing weapons in their respective classes. If possible, switch them out at the earliest.

5) D tier

AA-12

The automatic AA-12 shotgun is objectively the worst weapon in the game. We expect Ubisoft to incorporate some balance updates to make this a viable weapon choice.

That's all there is to know about the weapons tier list for XDefiant.

