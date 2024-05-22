Can you slide cancel in XDefiant?

Since the recent release of Ubisoft's free-to-play shooter, several players are wondering whether they can slide cancel in XDefiant. Fortunately, the answer is yes. XDefiant has got the slide cancel feature. However, it works slightly differently than how it's seen in other FPS titles like Call of Duty. But players can surely make an adjustment to use the movement-based feature in XDefiant.

This article will mention the details of how one can slide cancel in XDefiant during online matches.

Here's how to perform slide cancel in XDefiant

A still from the XDefiant game (Image via Ubisoft)

Players can easily slide cancel in XDefiant by pressing the jump button after initiating the slide action while sprinting. Doing so instantly terminates the slide animation and makes their character leap into the air, boosting their speed briefly.

This mechanism of performing slide cancel action in XDefiant is the opposite of what Call of Duty Warzone and MW3 have. In those games, one needs to double-tap the slide button before jumping to stand again. So, anyone who's a CoD player and has just begun experiencing XDefiant will have to adjust.

For better convenience, here are the keys to help slide cancel in Ubisoft's free-to-play title on different supported devices:

PLATFORMS SLIDE CANCEL METHOD PlayStation 5 Circle + X PC Shift + Space Xbox Series X/S B + A

For better precision in this specific movement-based feature, players will have to keep repeating the action to master the mechanism. In short, they have to just start sprinting again as soon as their character hits the ground.

That's pretty much everything there is to know regarding how one can successfully execute slide cancel in XDefiant.

What are the different gameplay modes to enjoy in XDefiant?

XDefiant has five main modes right now (Image via Ubisoft)

Players can keep trying various options in the first-person shooter to keep learning new ways of winning and defeating their opponents. On its release, XDefiant has introduced five types of modes for online Multiplayer matches. Here's a list of them:

Domination (Arena)

Occupy (Arena)

Hot Shot (Arena)

Escort (Linear)

Zone Control (Linear)

