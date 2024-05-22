XDefiant server status today (May 22): Is the game working?

Players worldwide remain curious about the status of the XDefiant server. Ubisoft's latest FPS title faced many problems due to server issues and bugs following its recent launch on May 21, 2024. The game is available on PS5, Xbox, and PC via the Ubisoft Connect client. It's a free-to-play multiplayer shooter that offers diverse gunplay with a wide collection of loadouts.

Players faced various issues when they tried to play the game for the first time after its launch. Some suggested that the cause of the problems might be server-related. This article explores the issues faced and other news related to the game.

Is the XDefiant server live?

Expand Tweet

As of writing, the XDefiant server status indicates that the problems that occurred during the initial launch are getting fixed across all platforms, including PS5, Xbox, and PC. The game is playable with minor issues speculated to be fixed with a small patch. However, there is no official news about a new patch or update.

Also read: XDefiant PC crashing error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

A faulty net code seemed to have been the cause of the XDefiant server problem as players complained about network-related issues from the server side, including high ping and packet loss issues. The initial state of the servers didn't look promising, as most players faced log-in issues in the game.

Players also encountered matchmaking issues within an hour of the title's global release. The matchmaking error in the XDefiant server prevented players from entering matches. Some complained about long match-making queues where they would have to wait for longer durations to find public matches.

Also read: Why is XDefiant not working today? Launch day delay explored

Expand Tweet

The developers identified the problem and vowed to release an update to address the XDefiant server issues. They implemented server revisions to improve gameplay and correct matchmaking errors. However, the game is still experiencing limited functionality.

It is important to consider that XDefiant is still in its early stage of release, which would make it prone to issues. However, players are advised to keep their game updated and provide feedback whenever possible. The developers have urged the community to have faith in their team as they work to resolve the issues.

Also read: XDefiant "content is not available in your region" error: Possible fixes, causes, and more

Check out more XDefiant articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback