Best XDefiant settings: Gameplay, graphics, FPS, and more

If you're planning to perform to the best of your ability, it is essential that you have the best XDefiant settings tuned in your game. With the right settings, you will see a significant boost in your performance with minimum effort, which would otherwise be impossible. Whether it's your gameplay settings or video settings, optimally tuning them will be extremely beneficial.
This article will explore all aspects of XDefiant's settings and provide you with a tuned-up list that will allow you to unlock maximum performance without sacrificing visuals.
Best XDefiant settings to use in 2024
Without further ado, let's get into the best XDefiant settings you can use for 2024:
Gameplay
- Field of View: 120
- ADS Field of View: Consistent
- ADS Behavior: Hold (Personal preference)
- ADS Sensitivity Transition: Instant
- Melee During ADS: Yes
- Aiiming Interrupts Reload: Yes
- Crouch Behavior: Toggle (Personal preference)
- Sprint Behavior: Toggle (Personal preference)
- Auto Sprint: No
- Sprint Interrupts Reload: Yes
- Slide Behavior: Tap
- Auto-Reload Weapon: No
- Auto-Switch Weapon: Yes
- Auto-Grab Ledge: No
- Walk Behavior: No
Best UI Settings
- Challenge Notifications: All
- Distance: Meters
- Display FPS: Yes
- Display Ping: Yes
- Display Network Performance: No
- Damage Numbers: Yes
- Enemy Health Bars: Yes
- Lock Minimap Rotatiion: No
Best XDefiant Video settings
Here are some of the best XDefiant settings you can use to adjust the video and graphics performance in-game:
- Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
- Enable Reduced Latency: Yes
- NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled
- Brightness: 10
- Contrast: 15
Graphics Settings
- Enable DX12 Renderer: No
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate Limit: Off
- Shadow Quality: High
- Spot Shadows: High
- Spot Shadow Resolution: Low
- Contact Shadows: Low
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Sharpening: 7
- Particle Detail: Medium
- Volumetric Fog: Hiigh
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Local Reflections Quality: Medium
- Vegetation Quality: Medium
- Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Object Detail: 60
- Extra Streaming Distance: 10
- Lens Flare: Off
- Water Quality: High
- Chromatic Aberration: On
- Terrain Quality: Medium
Best XDefiant Audio settings
Here are the best XDefiant settings for audio that you can use in 2024:
- Dialogue Volume: 40
- SFX Volume: 85
- UI Volume: 30
- Music Volume: 0
- Mute Audio When Minimized: Off
Voice Chat Settings
- Voice Chat Enabled: Yes
- Voice Chat Channel: Public
- Voice Chat Volume: 100
- Voice Chat Output: Your preferred output device
- Microphone Enabled: Yes
- Voice Chat Mode: Push to Talk
- Microphone Input: Your preferred input device
That's all there is to know about the Best XDefiant settings in 2024. If you haven't already, you can sign up for the ongoing public playtest for the game which is running from April 19, 2024, at 10 am PT to April 21, 2024, 10 am PT.
