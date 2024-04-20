Best XDefiant settings: Gameplay, graphics, FPS, and more

If you're planning to perform to the best of your ability, it is essential that you have the best XDefiant settings tuned in your game. With the right settings, you will see a significant boost in your performance with minimum effort, which would otherwise be impossible. Whether it's your gameplay settings or video settings, optimally tuning them will be extremely beneficial.

This article will explore all aspects of XDefiant's settings and provide you with a tuned-up list that will allow you to unlock maximum performance without sacrificing visuals.

Best XDefiant settings to use in 2024

Without further ado, let's get into the best XDefiant settings you can use for 2024:

Gameplay

Field of View: 120

ADS Field of View: Consistent

ADS Behavior: Hold (Personal preference)

ADS Sensitivity Transition: Instant

Melee During ADS: Yes

Aiiming Interrupts Reload: Yes

Crouch Behavior: Toggle (Personal preference)

Sprint Behavior: Toggle (Personal preference)

Auto Sprint: No

Sprint Interrupts Reload: Yes

Slide Behavior: Tap

Auto-Reload Weapon: No

Auto-Switch Weapon: Yes

Auto-Grab Ledge: No

Walk Behavior: No

Best UI Settings

Challenge Notifications: All

Distance: Meters

Display FPS: Yes

Display Ping: Yes

Display Network Performance: No

Damage Numbers: Yes

Enemy Health Bars: Yes

Lock Minimap Rotatiion: No

Best XDefiant Video settings

Here are some of the best XDefiant settings you can use to adjust the video and graphics performance in-game:

Windowed Mode: Fullscreen

Enable Reduced Latency: Yes

NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled

Brightness: 10

Contrast: 15

Graphics Settings

Enable DX12 Renderer: No

Graphics Quality: Custom

V-Sync: Off

Framerate Limit: Off

Shadow Quality: High

Spot Shadows: High

Spot Shadow Resolution: Low

Contact Shadows: Low

Resolution Scale: 100%

Sharpening: 7

Particle Detail: Medium

Volumetric Fog: Hiigh

Reflection Quality: Medium

Local Reflections Quality: Medium

Vegetation Quality: Medium

Sub-Surface Scattering: On

Ambient Occlusion: Medium

Object Detail: 60

Extra Streaming Distance: 10

Lens Flare: Off

Water Quality: High

Chromatic Aberration: On

Terrain Quality: Medium

Best XDefiant Audio settings

Here are the best XDefiant settings for audio that you can use in 2024:

Dialogue Volume: 40

SFX Volume: 85

UI Volume: 30

Music Volume: 0

Mute Audio When Minimized: Off

Voice Chat Settings

Voice Chat Enabled: Yes

Voice Chat Channel: Public

Voice Chat Volume: 100

Voice Chat Output: Your preferred output device

Microphone Enabled: Yes

Voice Chat Mode: Push to Talk

Microphone Input: Your preferred input device

That's all there is to know about the Best XDefiant settings in 2024. If you haven't already, you can sign up for the ongoing public playtest for the game which is running from April 19, 2024, at 10 am PT to April 21, 2024, 10 am PT.

