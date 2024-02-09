XDefiant official release window revealed

XDefiant is finally arriving after several delays. Fans have been waiting for its release for quite some time, following the successful beta release in June 2023. Despite the hype, Ubisoft has been relatively tight-lipped about the release date of their upcoming first-person-shooter (FPS) game.

However, Ubisoft finally revealed that XDefiant is arriving soon. While the exact date remains undisclosed, here's what we know about the upcoming FPS title.

Ubisoft reveals XDefiant's official release window

According to Ubisoft's Q3 investor's meeting, XDefiant will be released by the end of March 2024. It does not state the game's exact release date, so it might be as soon as February or as late as March 31. Whatever the date is, it's coming sooner than most people expect.

The FPS game was initially slated for a Summer 2023 release but was pushed back to Winter 2023. However, XDefiant was further delayed to a 2024 launch.

According to the developers, the delay was caused by the failure to meet the requirements of first parties like Xbox and Sony. The team reported working on and fixing the game-related issues to launch the game as soon as possible.

Aside from the game's release date, the investor's meeting revealed that the game will start with a preseason or Season 0. The announcement also listed updates on several Ubisoft titles, including Prince of Persia, Skull and Bones, For Honor, The Division 2, Rainbow Six Siege, Valiant Hearts, and The Crew Motorfest.

XDefiant is Ubisoft's entry into the FPS scene, and it takes inspiration from the company's previous titles. It's a free-to-play 6v6 shooter that features various character classes from franchises like Far Cry, Ghost Recon, and The Division. At its core, it follows Call of Duty multiplayer gameplay but with factions and abilities.

