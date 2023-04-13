All XDefiant closed beta features revealed: maps, modes, factions and more

XDefiant is set to launch its closed beta, allowing players to have an early experience of the shooter's features alongside its characters. The closed beta will be released on April 13, 2023. Players who have registered for the beta through the game's website might get a chance to play the game. That being said, one can also earn a Twitch Drop by watching a 30-minute livestream of any of the several partnered streamers.

XDefiant is a first-person hero-based shooter that introduces factions and characters from classic Ubisoft titles for players to try. All hardcore Ubisoft fans can pick their favorite factions from titles like Splinter Cell and Rainbow Six games that the publisher has introduced in the past few years.

That said, XDefiant will also have maps from their beloved Ubisoft games that fans will enjoy.

How many maps are coming to XDefiant?

XDefiant will launch with a total of 14 maps. These maps will feature a three-lane format inspired by classic shooter games like Call of Duty. The map style is made to remarkably enhance the fast-paced arcade-shooter experience the game promises to bring.

While Ubisoft hasn't revealed all the maps coming to the title, readers will be happy to learn the names of four out of the fourteen maps coming to the pool:

Pueblito

Nudleplex

Midway

Attica Heights

Each map is specially crafted to suit certain playstyles that one can pick when a game starts.

Factions coming to XDefiant

The title will launch with a total of five factions, all from Ubisoft Worlds. One may quickly recognize the Echelon and Phantom factions from the Splinter Cell and Ghost Recon franchises. All factions in the game are as follows:

Echelon : Spies from the popular Splinter Cell franchise. One of the most popular Tom Clancy titles made by Ubisoft.

: Spies from the popular Splinter Cell franchise. One of the most popular Tom Clancy titles made by Ubisoft. Cleaners : Pyro Technicians from the Division games. One extremely dangerous faction that fans will recognize from the popular Tom Clancy title.

: Pyro Technicians from the Division games. One extremely dangerous faction that fans will recognize from the popular Tom Clancy title. Libertard : Freedom Fighters from Far Cry 6. A popular faction from a Ubisoft original title that came out last year.

: Freedom Fighters from Far Cry 6. A popular faction from a Ubisoft original title that came out last year. Dedsec : Cyber attackers from the Watch Dogs universe. Many will recognize the infamous dog logo made on their attire.

: Cyber attackers from the Watch Dogs universe. Many will recognize the infamous dog logo made on their attire. Phantoms: Ex-Ghosts and future soldiers from the popular Ghost Recon franchise. The faction is from one of Ubisoft's longest-running Tom Clancy titles.

Players will have complete freedom to pick their loadout when playing a particular faction in the game. One can also pick and swap attachments in-game to gain an edge on the battlefield.

Game modes

The closed beta will be launched with five game modes divided into two sections. Players can try out the Arena game modes, which will encompass three game modes. The Linear section, on the other hand, will feature two more game modes.

Arena

Domination

Occupy

Hot shot

Linear

Escort

Zone Control

Ubisoft has promised Ranked-play in Season One of the game, which will be after its full release. Players might have to wait a while before enjoying a full-fledged XDefiant gameplay. Until then, one can enjoy the closed beta if they have received a key.

