XDefiant release is possibly delayed according to Mark Rubin's latest update

Players are eagerly waiting for concrete information regarding the release of XDefiant. However, a new update from Mark Rubin hints at a little delay in its official arrival. The developer's strategy prioritizes refinement over rush, ensuring the upcoming FPS arena shooter game provides a polished and engaging experience for all gaming enthusiasts.

Since its massively successful open beta, XDefiant has sparked enormous excitement in the gaming community, fueling anticipation for its official release date. Positive response regarding the title throughout this period has led to increased hype and enthusiastic followers.

This article will thoroughly assess Mark Rubin's update on the title's current development phase and why it indicates a slight delay, providing readers with an in-depth understanding of the situation.

Mark Rubin's recent XDefiant development update indicates a slight delay

On August 24, Ubisoft's Executive Producer, Mark Rubin, shared a development update via his official X handle where he apologized on behalf of the team for their silence on XDefiant updates and news. He claimed the game is presently in its last stages of production, with the development team focusing on addressing any lingering issues and polishing every element before its release.

He further stated that since the title is a new intellectual property (IP), the team is planning the development process meticulously to guarantee that every component is done correctly.

He acknowledged the community's frustration of wanting to play the game. However, he highlighted that making a title is not all fun, and it takes a lot of time to create a polished, bug-free, high-quality release that will provide hours of entertainment.

He didn't give any definite specifics about the arrival of XDefiant in his post but did say that the team is working extremely hard and making progress every day to get the game ready as soon as possible.

Finally, he thanked the whole fan community for their unwavering support and eager anticipation of the game's debut.

Based on the development update, Mark Rubin's lack of concrete specifics about the game's release and his focus on the team's diligent hard work may lead to suspicion about a possible delay in its formal release.

Nothing is known at present since the developers have never stated an exact release date, so the delay is entirely hypothetical. Players should wait for more concrete information in the following days.