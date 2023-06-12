XDefiant's Year 1 roadmap revealed: Maps, modes, weapons, and more

Ubisoft has finally announced the open beta date for the much-awaited multiplayer FPS, XDefiant. In the Ubisoft Forward showcase, Mark Rubin also revealed the one-year roadmap for the 'Call of Duty killer' and what to expect from it. With brand-new maps, modes, factions, and weapons, the game will offer plenty of content for players craving a fresh start in the multiplayer FPS genre.

This article details all that's known about the game after details were shared at the Ubisoft Forward showcase.

When does XDefiant release?

While Ubisoft is yet to reveal the exact release date for the game, in the Ubisoft Forward, Mark Rubin stated that it will launch later this summer. This suggests that the game is almost ready, and the developers will launch it soon after the open beta goes live.

How many maps are there in XDefiant Year One?

After the major success of the closed beta session, Ubisoft is set to start its open beta for all. This free-to-play multiplayer shooter will have an open beta session from June 21 to 23. Like in the closed beta, the open beta and the Year 1 roadmap for XDefiant will feature 14 maps. Of these, 10 will be for all Arena modes, while the rest will be featured in the rank progression.

All weapons in XDefiant Year One roadmap

According to the Year 1 roadmap revealed during the Ubisoft Forward, the game will feature 24 different weapons with 44 attachments for players to customize. The closed beta session for the game featured 21 weapons, so the open beta will feature three more weapons with the launch.

Here is a list of weapons that were available in the closed beta:

Assault Rifles: M4A1, ACR 6.8, AK-47, M16A4

M4A1, ACR 6.8, AK-47, M16A4 Sub Machine Guns: MP5A2, P90, MP7, Vector .45 ACP

MP5A2, P90, MP7, Vector .45 ACP Shotguns: M870, AA-12, Double Barrel

M870, AA-12, Double Barrel Light Machine Guns: M249, RPK-74, M60

M249, RPK-74, M60 Marksman Rifles: SVD, MK 20 SSR

SVD, MK 20 SSR Pistols: M9, 686 Magnum, M1911, D50, 93R

All factions available in XDefiant Year One

When the game releases, Ubisoft will bring back certain franchise-favorite characters as in-game factions. Each faction will have different attributes for players to use and gain an advantage over their opponents.

Here is a list of all the factions expected in the upcoming days:

Libertad (Far Cry)

(Far Cry) Echelon (Tom Clancy's: Splinter Cell)

(Tom Clancy's: Splinter Cell) Cleaners (Tom Clancy's: The Division)

(Tom Clancy's: The Division) Phantoms (Tom Clancy's: Ghost Recon)

(Tom Clancy's: Ghost Recon) Dedsec (Watch Dogs 2)

How many modes are there in XDefiant Year One?

According to the year one roadmap, the game's open beta and the first year of the game will feature five different modes upon launch. All modes will be similar to the ones available in the closed beta some time ago.

Below is a list of the modes that players will be able to explore when the game's open beta is launched:

Arena

Domination

Occupy

Hot shot

Linear

Escort

Zone Control

Call of Duty is expected to face competition once XDefiant launches. It can be said that after the game's tremendous success in the closed beta, a large section of the FPS community has been clamoring for a fresh experience.

