Best SMGs in XDefiant Beta

Ubisoft has launched XDefiant with limited access in a closed beta environment. The publisher kickstarted the test run with a limited number of weapons. However, the title contains at least two guns in each category to help players understand the gunplay of the upcoming first-person shooter (FPS). Ubisoft has been developing XDefiant for a long time and has finally unveiled it with a beta phase with different weapons, game modes, and maps.

The Sub Machine Gun (SMG) category has become one of the staple choices for aggressive players. Weapons in this category feature higher agility and a faster rate of fire.

Let's take a closer look at the Sub Machine Guns available in the XDefiant beta.

Best SMG in Ubisoft's XDefiant closed beta

Ubisoft has an interesting legacy in creating some of the best gunplay experiences. XDefiant also provides detailed information on all of the attachments and weapons to help the player base make the best choice. Game modes are fast-paced and require team synergy, efficient ability use, and precise gunplay to emerge victorious.

Sub Machine Guns quickly rise in popularity due to the linear learning curve. Ubisoft’s shooter currently contains four SMGs - MP5A2, P90, MP7, and Vector .45 ACP. All four guns are capable of stopping enemy players in their tracks.

MP7

The MP7 reigns supreme in this category primarily due to its balanced nature. It boasts a high fire rate of 900 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) with a 43% aim stability without attachments. The hip fire spread is also controllable, making fast maneuvers and gunfights easier.

It packs 35 bullets in a single magazine and has a 1933 ms reload time. The damage profile of the MP7 is as follows - 19 at 17 meters, 11 at 22 meters, and 8 at 100 meters, making it unfavorable for long and medium-range gunfights.

It is important to note that Time-To-Kill (TTK) for SMGs in XDefiant is only faster in close-range scenarios. These elements balance the playing field for different playstyles.

However, the MP7 seems to be one of the most popular weapons in XDefiant’s closed beta phase.

Weapons

Ubisoft is running preliminary tests to gather as much data as possible to fine-tune the shooter title before its public release. The publisher is conducting this phase with a limited number of weapons. Listed below is a catalog of all guns available in the current version.

Assault Rifles: M4A1, ACR 6.8, AK-47, M16A4

M4A1, ACR 6.8, AK-47, M16A4 Shotguns: M870, AA-12, Double Barrel

M870, AA-12, Double Barrel Light Machine Guns: M249, RPK-74, M60

M249, RPK-74, M60 Marksman Rifles: SVD, MK 20 SSR

SVD, MK 20 SSR Sniper Rifles: M44, TAC-50

M44, TAC-50 Pistols: M9, 686 Magnum, M1911, D50, 93R

The FPS community is excited about Ubisoft’s shooter title due to its free-to-play nature and fast-paced multiplayer experience. Enthusiasts can check out Ubisoft's official Twitter page and the game’s website for the latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes