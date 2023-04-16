How to invite and play with your friends in XDefiant closed beta

The XDefiant closed beta has enticed players worldwide to test Ubisoft’s upcoming FPS adventure. Since the primary goal is to collect feedback, the developers have offered many gameplay options to the community. This includes different weapons and modes, and you can also start your adventure with your friends.

As of writing, every match occurs between two teams of six players. You can either start a round and let the in-game matchmaking find your teammates, or you can invite your friends to your lobby and play together.

XDefiant closed beta allows players to team up with friends

Teamwork is essential for your success in the XDefiant closed beta, irrespective of the game mode. Proper coordination can make a huge difference, and it may be advantageous to play with friends with whom you already have an understanding.

The beta is only available for download on Ubisoft Connect. Here are the simple steps to follow if you want to play the XDefiant closed beta with a team of your friends:

Load up your game and go to the home screen.

Become “Friends” on Ubisoft Connect with the players you want to invite to the lobby. Search their ID-s and send them a friend request. Or, they can do the same for you.

Click on the “Socials” tab, which shows your party, your friends, and the players you have recently played XDefiant closed beta with.

If your friends are online, you will be able to invite them to your team after clicking on their profiles. Alternatively, you can also join someone else's lobby.

Start matchmaking to play with your friends.

If you don’t have enough people to fill the six spots on your team, the game will fill the vacancy with random players. Do note that matchmaking can only be initiated by the party leader.

The XDefiant beta will continue until April 23, 2023. An access key is required to install the game. Ubisoft is still handing them out, and you can also find them from Twitch drops.

The beta is available on PC, Xbox Series XlS, and PlayStation 5. Since crossplay is enabled, your friends don’t have to be on the same platform as you. There are some cool in-game rewards you can unlock by playing, and they will carry over to the full launch.

