What are the best Assault Rifles in XDefiant beta?

The ongoing XDefiant beta has seen tremendous popularity and success, making it one of the most anticipated fps titles to get its official release later this year. There is indeed a lot to enjoy in the beta period before it comes to an end on April 23, 2023, at 11 pm PT (22nd), 2 am ET, and 7 am BST, which is why there are many players who are still tirelessly grinding the in-game lobbies.

XDefiant @PlayXDefiant The XDefiant Closed Beta is live now! Check out our Starter Guide for a breakdown of Faction synergies for each mode! ubi.li/I3GbB The XDefiant Closed Beta is live now! Check out our Starter Guide for a breakdown of Faction synergies for each mode! ubi.li/I3GbB https://t.co/5KLOpQicp9

One of XDefiant’s most significant selling points is its gunplay, and many in the community are a bit curious as to what some of the best weapons are in the beta. Especially when it comes to the section of Assault Rifles, many players are a bit confused as to which of the four: M4A1, AK-47, M16A4, and ACR 6.8 are the best when it comes to clicking heads.

Hence, today’s guide will talk about two of the best Assault Rifles you should try out during the XDefiant Beta and dominate the lobbies before the servers officially close.

The M4A1 and AK-47 are the two best Assault Rifles in the XDefiant Beta

When it comes to the Assault Rifle category of weapons, the M4A1 and the AK-47 are indeed the two best guns in the game. Most community members agree on this, with the majority finding the former to be a bit more effective when it comes to dealing with every situation in the shooter.

1) M4A1

As mentioned, the M4A1 is a community favorite because of some of the quality-of-life features that it brings to the table. Much like how it’s represented in other fps titles in XDefiant, the M4A1 is incredibly easy to handle and outperforms most other guns in all distances.

While it has a relatively lacking damage department, it overcompensates for it with its overall balanced stats. Additionally, it’s also very beginner-friendly, and those looking to try out the game of the FPS genre for the first time will quickly learn the ropes by investing a fair bit in using the weapon.

2) AK-47

The AK-47’s USP is its raw power and incredibly high damage output. However, what makes it considered to be the second-best AR in the shooter is the fact that the gun is pretty hard to handle.

It’s one of the more challenging weapons in the game because of the significantly lower rate of fire and poor handling. But it’s the weapon of choice for veterans and one of the most devastating tools in the game when used by skilled hands. Once familiar with its handling, you can one-tap enemies in XDefiant over long distances.

Weapon tiers might change post-XDefiant release

It’s important to note here that the two best assault rifles indicated on the list are based on the shooter’s ongoing beta. The game might receive a balance patch before launch, and there will be a new tier list when that happens.

