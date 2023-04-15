XDefiant outperforms Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 combined on Twitch

XDefiant is Ubisoft's latest first-person shooter (FPS) title and currently hosts a closed beta phase. Several content creators and streamers took this opportunity to showcase the upcoming game and how it works. This resulted in an influx of viewers flocking towards the streams, beating the combined viewership of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The stats were observed on Twitch's browsing page, listing different game categories with a total viewer count. This development is quite concerning as Activision recently launched its third seasonal update for its most recent series.

Let us take a closer look at XDefiant's Twitch streams that beat the latest Call of Duty titles.

XDefiant's popularity leaps ahead of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on Twitch

Lance Warner @Lance_Warner_ This is just brutal.



XDefiant Closed Beta has more viewers than Warzone and MW2 combined. This is just brutal. XDefiant Closed Beta has more viewers than Warzone and MW2 combined. https://t.co/KRN2PfLT4H

Ubisoft announced the development of XDefiant and followed it up with a closed beta phase. Players can get activation keys for the beta test and experience the newest FPS creation by watching the streams. The game appears rough around some edges and will require a list of changes before public release.

However, the community seems excited about another fast-paced multiplayer title that might compete with Call of Duty. The arena shooter's streams on Twitch crossed the total viewership of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, boasting its impact even in the early stages.

XDefiant's success

The FPS player base has always been interested in rapid improvements to the gameplay experience while preserving realistic gunplay. The announcement, alongside some in-game clips, attracted a considerable percentage of the community and helped it gain a lot of traction.

The trio-squad shooter game quickly became a hot topic, and the closed beta release attracted even more players. Ubisoft granted keys to some of the content creators and enabled gift drops for every viewer watching one of those streams, including the official broadcast event.

The streams rewarded viewers with an activation key that could be claimed to download the game and play in the closed beta phase. This quickly increased the number of viewers under the game's wing and soon crossed the total number of viewers in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Activision brought many changes and introduced new playable content with its Season 3 update. This patch is expected to satiate the player base and bring many players back into the fold. The developers even made changes to ammunition attachments to make some sniper rifles a one-shot weapon in the battle royale. However, the hype surrounding Ubisoft's FPS title grew large enough for a fraction of players to shift their interest.

XDefiant features various playable modes that may have been derived from Call of Duty multiplayer titles but seem to have movement and combat mechanics that more people enjoy.

At the time of writing this article, Ubisoft did not announce any details regarding the official public release of XDefiant. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes