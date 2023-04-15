How to download XDefiant beta on PC

XDefiant's closed beta testing phase is currently underway, allowing players to get their hands on the game ahead of its release. However, being a closed beta test, only a few fans will gain access during this period. This beta test is available on PC (via Ubisoft Connect), Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5. XDefiant is an upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter from Ubisoft. At its heart, the game is a competitive arena shooter, where players form a team of six.

Each player has to pick characters from a certain faction, where each faction has its own unique set of abilities and ultras. These factions are drawn from other universes of classic Ubisoft hits, including games like Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, and more.

For those interested in trying out the beta, this article will take a closer look at the process of getting a beta testing key and the process of downloading it for PC.

Guide to downloading XDefiant closed beta on PC

XDefiant @PlayXDefiant The XDefiant Closed Beta is live now! Check out our Starter Guide for a breakdown of Faction synergies for each mode! ubi.li/I3GbB The XDefiant Closed Beta is live now! Check out our Starter Guide for a breakdown of Faction synergies for each mode! ubi.li/I3GbB https://t.co/5KLOpQicp9

To get started with downloading XDefiant on PC, users will first require the closed beta key and Ubisoft Connect installed on their system. Once the key has been acquired and the app is installed, simply follow the steps below to play the game:

First, head over to https://redeem.ubisoft.com/xdefiant/ Next, log into your Ubisoft account and paste the key into the 'Redeem Codes' box. Select 'Submit My Code' and voila! the game should instantly appear in your Ubisoft Connect library. Once the game has appeared in your library, click on it and press 'Download'. Wait for the download to complete and when done, simply click on 'Play' to get started with the shooter title.

That is all you have to do to play the game. However, if you haven't received a key yet and want to learn how to get your hands on one, read through the section below.

How to get an XDefiant closed beta key

Currently, there are two ways one can get a closed beta key. The first method involves users registering on the official website of the game. To do so, simply head over to https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/game/xdefiant and click on the 'Register' button. Follow the on-screen instructions until the process is complete. Once done, simply wait till you get enrolled in the program.

However, this is really random and only a lucky few can access this closed beta in this manner.

Alternatively, if you wish to increase your odds of getting a key, simply watch any of the 481 partnered streamers on Twitch. You will have to watch for a minimum of 30 minutes and must ensure that your Twitch account is enabled to receive drops. You will also need to link your Ubisoft account to your Twitch one to qualify for a drop.

This is all there is to know about downloading the closed beta for the game on PC. The beta went live on April 13, 2023, at 10 am PT and will conclude on April 23, 2023, at 11 pm PT. Currently, there are 14 maps, 4 factions, and 4 game modes available in the closed beta test.

