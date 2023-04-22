XDefiant closed beta to be extended for 48 hours

Ubisoft's XDefiant team recently announced that they would be extending the game's closed beta phase by an additional 48 hours due to popular demand. The decision was made to provide more players with access to the game and allow the developers to gather additional data to further refine the shooter. XDefiant has been generating a lot of buzz thanks to its innovative gameplay, and the limited-access closed beta phase has only fueled excitement for the game's eventual release.

The publisher initially opened up the game with a limited-access closed beta phase that was meant to last for a week. However, overwhelming community demand led to its extension by a total of two days.

Let's take a closer look at XDefiant’s test phase extension.

XDefiant sides with community and increases the duration of the closed beta period

XDefiant @PlayXDefiant We've heard the requests and are extending the Closed Beta for an additional 48 hours!



The Closed Beta will now end on Tuesday, April 25th at 11 PM PT.



Be sure to get those extra matches in and lets us know your feedback!

Ubisoft has been developing its upcoming First-Person Shooter (FPS) title for quite a while but only recently revealed key details about it. The excitement of a new title caught the community by surprise and caused a huge number of players to flood the servers. Unfortunately, XDefiant is currently operating in a test environment and comes with limited game modes, maps, and weapons.

Extended date

Ubisoft’s upcoming shooter received an extension of 48 hours, due to which the closed beta phase will be concluding on Tuesday, April 25 at 11 pm PT/ 11:30 am IST(next day) /8 am CEST (next day).

This extra time will provide the playerbase with enough time to grind in a few extra hours and experience the casual modes and newly updated ranked game mode in XDefiant.

Ranked play

Ubisoft's shooter recently went live with its Ranked game mode and introduced high-stakes matches. The available game modes like Occupy, Domination, Zone Control, and Escort are tweaked for the ranked matches to provide both teams with an equal amount of opportunities.

This was achieved primarily by introducing half-time and side changes for both modes to avoid one-sided battles. While these changes may increase the time required to complete a match, they help to ignite the competitive spirit of the shooter, even in the closed beta phase.

The Rank Points (RP) system is still being tested, and the developers are working to refine the basics of the ranked mode in this test environment. Players can expect to see a number of changes to competitive matchmaking as the publisher continues to evolve the game for the best possible gaming experience.

Fans should keep an eye on XDefiant's official Twitter page for more announcements, and they can also follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates about the game.

