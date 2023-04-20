All XDefiant's Ranked Play changes: 4v4 matches, DeadSec faction, and more

XDefiant, Ubisoft's upcoming title, has taken the gaming world by storm and is currently in its closed-beta phase. Moreover, it has just received its Ranked Play mode. Mark Rubin, Executive Producer at Ubisoft and former EP for Call of Duty, has shared some insights about this inclusion on his Twitter handle. The post has been included later in the article.

XDefiant provides players with fast-paced and intense gunfights. It features unique abilities and a variety of factions (characters) to choose from. After its official release, the title will be free-to-play and offer unrestricted access to allow users to enjoy the full extent of its gameplay. This article will discuss the changes brought about by Ranked Play.

XDefiant's Ranked Play is officially live right now

1) 4v4 matches

XDefiant @PlayXDefiant Ranked playlist features 4v4 matches, changes such as side-swapping, and for the Closed Beta will be solo queue only. Please let us know your thoughts!



We are still working on progression, for now everything will remain unlocked and we will update when we can.



2/3 Ranked playlist features 4v4 matches, changes such as side-swapping, and for the Closed Beta will be solo queue only. Please let us know your thoughts!We are still working on progression, for now everything will remain unlocked and we will update when we can.2/3

Teams of six players were established in casual matches. However, in Ranked Play, the squad size will be smaller. Both sides will fight each other with a group of four members each.

2) DedSec Faction unlocked

XDefiant @PlayXDefiant Due to our progression issues, we are also going to unlock DedSec faction for everyone in the rest of the Closed Beta! Try them out and keep an eye out for incoming spiderbots!



3/3 Due to our progression issues, we are also going to unlock DedSec faction for everyone in the rest of the Closed Beta! Try them out and keep an eye out for incoming spiderbots! 3/3 https://t.co/eGB6lNX5Lp

The DedSec faction is from the universe of Watch Dogs 2. It was locked, however, owing to the XDefiant's progression issues. The developers are making the hacker faction accessible, and players may try them out in Ranked Play.

3) Solo queue

Players will be unable to play with their pals. The mode was released as a pre-alpha testing version. It will only enable you to solo queue.

4) Casual "Play" will be locked

As part of Ranked Play, gamers will be unable to access Casual mode since it will be locked. They can only test out the Ranked mode for three days because that will be the only option accessible to play.

5) Modes will be tweaked a little

Mark Rubin @PixelsofMark ...large scale. That's why we're here. 🙂 But you will get to see the ranked version of the same modes you've been playing so far. So Occupy will be the same, Domination will have a half-time and side switch, and Escort and Zone Control will have players playing both... ...large scale. That's why we're here. 🙂 But you will get to see the ranked version of the same modes you've been playing so far. So Occupy will be the same, Domination will have a half-time and side switch, and Escort and Zone Control will have players playing both...

As part of the Ranked Play playlist, gamers will be able to experience modes such as Domination, Occupy, Escort, and Zone Control. However, each will be somewhat different from the next. Domination will feature a half-time and side change, Occupy will have a predefined pattern of points, and both Escort and Zone Control will see gamers playing both in offense and defense, according to Mark Rubin.

All the modifications to Ranked Play in XDefiant that have been revealed thus far are listed above.

In addition, gamers will be able to experience all 14 maps and weaponry available in the game. So players can now choose the weapon they are most comfortable with and have the correct loadout configured for it so that in Ranked Play, they have an advantage over their adversaries. The new XDefiant mode is currently live and will be available until April 23, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes