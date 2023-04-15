All maps, factions, and game modes available in XDefiant closed beta

Ubisoft's XDefiant closed beta has grabbed the community's attention with its interesting content, which includes several different game modes, factions, and maps. The primary aim is to collect feedback from players and implement necessary changes before the full release.

With Ubisoft providing a wide variety of gameplay options, the community has been able to select characters from some popular factions and create unique strategies for victory.

XDefiant closed beta shows immense promise, thanks to its varied content

While there are a few uncanny similarities between the XDefiant closed beta and the Call of Duty series, Ubisoft has been refreshingly original when it comes to in-game content.

Let's first talk about the maps. Players can pick between 14 options, which gives them plenty of room to experiment with different strategies as no two maps are similar.

Arena

Attica Heights

Dumbo

Echelon HQ

Emporium

Liberty

Mayday

Meltdown

Midway

Nudleplex

Pueblito

Showtime

Times Square

Zoo

It's important to select the appropriate weapon presets and builds to dominate on any of these maps.

Fans of Ubisoft's offerings will be able to recognize many of the in-game factions:

Libertad (Far Cry)

(Far Cry) Echelon (Tom Clancy's: Splinter Cell)

(Tom Clancy's: Splinter Cell) Cleaners (Tom Clancy's: The Division)

(Tom Clancy's: The Division) Phantoms (Tom Clancy's: Ghost Recon)

(Tom Clancy's: Ghost Recon) Dedsec (Watch Dogs 2)

There will likely be more maps and factions in the future. For now, players are immersed in the XDefiant closed beta. IPs like Assassin's Creed could make their way into the game before its official release, and it will be interesting to see how Ubisoft implements that.

XDefiant closed beta game modes

The closed beta offers five different game mode options for players to try out. They can choose to play one of them at a time or create a playlist with all five.

Domination

Occupy

Hot Shot

Escort

Zone Control

Those who are familiar with games like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.0 will be well aware of these modes already. Domination involves holding different zones, and it rewards points based on how long players control them. Occupy is somewhat similar to Domination, but the zone keeps rotating routinely.

Hot Shot involves players getting tags from the enemies they kill and banking them. Overwatch players will love Escort as the mode includes a drone being escorted over the map. Last but not least, Zone Control slightly modifies the Domination mode, making it more challenging overall.

There's a good chance that Ubisoft will add more game modes based on the feedback they collect during the XDefiant closed beta.

