All factions in XDefiant Beta, ranked

Ubisoft’s XDefiant has garnered tremendous prominence with its fast-paced gameplay, making players reminisce and compare it to previous Call of Duty titles. This first-person shooter (FPS) game features a total of five factions with unique ability kits to aid those on the active battlefield. XDefiant offers customizability when it comes to weapons and load-outs but is quite rigid in character abilities.

Players can only choose one of the two primary abilities before deploying alongside a single “Ultra” ability. Since the title is operating in a closed beta phase, there are a few limitations and quirks expected to be fixed before the public release.

Let us take a look at the abilities and impact of all the existing classes in XDefiant.

Note: This is a Ranked list. The choices are subjective and reflect the opinion of the author.

Ubisoft XDefiant all factions ranked

Ubisoft recently released closed beta testing for its upcoming FPS title, XDefiant. The publisher enabled Twitch drops for a long list of streamers where viewers could earn a key to participate in the beta test period. This, combined with the excitement of a new game, skyrocketed XDefiant’s popularity which caused players to flood the servers.

One of the key elements of the title is the presence of different factions with abilities. These characters cater to a variety of playstyles.

Keeping that in mind, here is a ranked list of all five available factions.

5) DedSec

The DedSec faction was inspired by Watch Dogs and brought some nifty tricks to Ubisoft’s latest shooter. These characters can sabotage, hijack, and disorient enemies with their abilities. However, its effectiveness depends on the proficiency of the player and can take some time to perfect for newcomers.

Here are the abilities of the DedSec faction.

Fabricator (Passive): Allows faster ability deployment.

Allows faster ability deployment. Hijack (Ability 1): Hack and take over deployed enemy tech.

Hack and take over deployed enemy tech. Spirebot (Ability 2): Deploys a bot that disorients a nearby enemy and makes them vulnerable.

Deploys a bot that disorients a nearby enemy and makes them vulnerable. Lockout (Ultra): Blocks all enemies from using their abilities and ultras for a short period of time.

4) Libertad

The Libertads first appeared in Far Cry 5 and brought healing abilities to the table. These characters are capable of sustaining injuries on the battlefield for longer due to the use of healing canisters and passive healing.

Players can easily begin learning the game with this class as it is a simple point-and-shoot for the most part without any hard-to-use abilities.

Here are the abilities of the Libertad faction.

Regenerative Health (Passive): Heals players and teammates faster than others.

Heals players and teammates faster than others. BioVida Boosts (Ability 1): Instantly heals players and nearby allies alongside providing an extra 20 Health Points (HP), boosting the total HP pool to 120.

Instantly heals players and nearby allies alongside providing an extra 20 Health Points (HP), boosting the total HP pool to 120. El Remedio (Ability 2): Deploys a healing canister that can continuously heal allies in a small radius. It can be recovered or destroyed.

Deploys a healing canister that can continuously heal allies in a small radius. It can be recovered or destroyed. Medico Supremo (Ultra): Boosts the HP pool of the player to 200 and increases health regeneration temporarily.

3) Phantoms

The Phantoms are tank characters from Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon who can project different types of barriers. These abilities can be used to fortify one’s position on the battlefield and defend the required objectives from enemy combatants. Players can combo with other factions to dish out high amounts of damage and contain enemies.

Here are the abilities of the Phantom faction.

Hardened (Passive): Increases base HP pool to 120.

Increases base HP pool to 120. Mag Barrier (Ability 1): Deploys a one-way barrier that blocks enemy gunfire and allows teammates to shoot through.

Deploys a one-way barrier that blocks enemy gunfire and allows teammates to shoot through. Blitz shield (Ability 2): Equips a bulletproof shield that can stop incoming gunfire but allows players to only melee and move.

Equips a bulletproof shield that can stop incoming gunfire but allows players to only melee and move. Aegis (Ultra): Spread a full shield around themselves that can protect allies and allows the player to use an electro-scatter gun to wound enemies.

2) Cleaners

The Cleaners debuted in Tom Clancy’s The Division and feature incendiary abilities in XDefiant. This entire class is tailored for aggressive players who prefer taking the fight to the enemy team. All the abilities of the character are designed to deal damage to the enemies and take control of the objective.

Here are the abilities of the Cleaner faction.

Incendiary Rounds (Passive): Inflict burning damage on enemies with bullets. Compensates with lower bullet range.

Inflict burning damage on enemies with bullets. Compensates with lower bullet range. Incinerator Drone (Ability 1): Deploys a drone that travels forward and deals burn damage to enemies in the path.

Deploys a drone that travels forward and deals burn damage to enemies in the path. Firebomb (Ability 2): Throws a firebomb that remains on the ground for 5 seconds and inflicts burn damage on enemy players.

Throws a firebomb that remains on the ground for 5 seconds and inflicts burn damage on enemy players. The Purifier (Ultra): Equips a flamethrower that can burn down enemies for a short duration.

1) Echelon

The Echelon category first appeared in Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell and introduced the element of stealth to XDefiant. Players can use this class to flank and surprise enemies by camouflaging with their surroundings and racking up kills. This is one of the most powerful character categories that can also reveal positional information about the enemy team.

Here are the abilities of the Echelon faction.

Low Profile (Passive): Remain undetectable on XDefiant’s mini map.

Remain undetectable on XDefiant’s mini map. Digital Ghille Suit (Ability 1): Activate the advanced suit to go temporarily invisible. The ability lasts for a total of nine seconds. Shooting the weapon disrupts the ability.

Activate the advanced suit to go temporarily invisible. The ability lasts for a total of nine seconds. Shooting the weapon disrupts the ability. Intel Suit (Ability 2): Scans the nearby area and reveals the enemy’s last known location. The scan lasts for 15 seconds.

Scans the nearby area and reveals the enemy’s last known location. The scan lasts for 15 seconds. Sonar Goggles (Ultra): Reveals the real-time location of all enemy players on the map and equips a high-damage pistol in this duration.

XDefiant will gain more playable content upon its public release and introduce additional weapons alongside new maps. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.

